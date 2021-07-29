Daily News: Wes Gordon Appointed Couture Council Honoree, Rihanna And Arianna Both Venture Into Perfume, Catherine Deneuve’s (Affordable!) Luxury Shoe Auction, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon to receive MFIT Couture Council Award

Announced today by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT), Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon is set to receive the 2021 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. The award—whose past recipients include the likes of Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Michael Kors, and Carolina Herrera herself—will be presented at the annual New York City luncheon on Wednesday, September 22. Presenting the award will be co-chairs Jeffrey Fowler and Émilie Rubinfeld, as well as Nordstrom, who is acting as sponsor. Gordon, who began his stint at the womenswear atelier in 2017 as a consultant before becoming the design lead, isn’t new to recognition for his vibrant approach to fashion—his previous awards include the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award and he was once a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. Though currently closed due to COVID, MFIT is scheduled to open its doors again on August 6.

Rihanna teases new Fenty perfume

Did we miss something, orrrr is it National Fragrance Day?! The singer and mogul took to Instagram yesterday to reveal an exciting project in the works. Seeing as Rih’s already dominated the lingerie, skincare, and makeup industries, it’s only natural that fragrances were her next focus. The post’s caption revealed that a scent is the next to join the Fenty empire. This isn’t the first time the performer has forayed into the fragrance industry, though, citing her Reb’l Fleur, Rogue, and Nude fragrances through licensing deals. While not much information was disclosed, Fenty Beauty customers will be able to shop a sample of the forthcoming perfume, now through August 8, when they spend over $40 on the site (using the code “FENTY” at checkout). The guess is all yours for which category she’ll explore next, though trademarks for “Fenty Hair” were filed earlier this year. After all, it’s Rihanna’s world, and we’re all just living in it!

Louis Vuitton to launch celebratory video game for late founder’s 200th birthday

In celebration of Louis Vuitton’s—the founder, that is—200th birthday, the namesake French house is releasing a video game that will tell the story of how the brand, and Vuitton’s career, came to be. The game, “Louis: The Game,” will walk the player through the founder’s journey—from traveling to Paris at the ripe age of 13 and reimagining luggage to growing the business and keeping close to the wants of the customer. “Media is evolving so quickly that every time there’s a new way of communicating, you have to tell your story all over again,” LV chairman and CEO Michael Burke said in a release. In addition to the game, which will also include embedded NFTs, the house is gifting a documentary on Apple TV, artworks, various social media projects, and window installations across the globe that will feature reimagined signature LV trunks—designed by over 200 diverse individuals—on display. Later in the year, a fictional novel based on Vuitton himself and a cuvée spéciale can be expected.“Louis: The Game” can be downloaded on the founder’s birthday, August 4—both through the App Store and Google Play for Android systems.

Burberry debuts Tisci’s first men’s fragrance with the help of (shirtless!) Adam Driver

Burberry is launching a new fragrance, and it’s tapped muscle-baring Adam Driver to show it off. Called “Hero,” the fragrance marks the second major scent—the first being Burberry Her—released with Coty, who acquired the Burberry license in 2017. For chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, he wanted the scent to embody the modernity of masculinity—and the actor, who embodies how masculinity can be subtle and emotions can be empowering, was the perfect candidate to model it. Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the now-viral campaign features Driver connecting with nature and embracing the subtlety of masculinity. As for the scent itself, notes of bergamot, juniper, black pepper, and cedarwood are most obvious to recognize. Launching on August 2 in stores and online, Burberry Hero will be sold with three additional grooming products, including an aftershave balm, 2-in-1 hair and body wash, and deodorant.

Arianna Grande is tapping into the world of fragrances again

Grammy award-winning regular Arianna Grande is making her second foray into fragrances—and with a clean, vegan, cruelty-free product. The recently betrothed pop star has already made a successful venture into the beauty world with the launch of her first “Ari” fragrance in 2015, Sweet Like Candy, Moonlight, and her “Thank U Next” fragrance, which hit stores in 2019. Now, she’s back with “God Is a Woman”—named after her hit “Sweetener” single. Nodding to the female-dominating name, the fragrance features notes of feminine scents—ambrette, juicy pear, rose petals, Madagascar vanilla, and cedarwood. To further the venture’s eco approach, a contribution from each sale during its first two weeks on the market will be donated toward ocean clean-up initiatives. Shop it today exclusively on Ulta.com.

Catherine Deneuve markets her designer shoe collection for charity

Do you have 125 pairs of shoes?! We sure don’t, but Catherine Deneuve does—all with luxury labels stitched in the sole—and she’s auctioning them all off for a cause. In efforts to raise money for Les Restos du Coeur, a charity dedicated to distributing food to those in need, the French actress is taking notes from her uber-successful auction in 2019—for which she auctioned off her already-worn Yves Saint Laurent garb and raised over $1 million. This time, the items in question are her range of designer shoes, which have seen everything from red carpets to front row seats at runways. As for the labels, shoppers can expect Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Roger Vivier, Prada, and, probably, every other luxury designer under the sun. The shoes, available only via online auction by Artcurial, will be ready to purchase from September 7 – 14, and will retail from 30 euros to 150 euros. And, if you fit into sizes 37 to 39.5, you’re in luck! Be prompt!

PatBO forays into jewelry with the help of Ranjana Khan

Thanks to jewelry designer Ranjana Khan, dresses-of-our-dreams brand PatBO has temporarily escaped the world of garments and entered into the world of gems and jewels. The duo teamed up for a collaboration chock-full of statement earrings that boast impeccable craftsmanship and impressive (and colorful!) attention to detail. With each piece pulling inspiration from PatBO’s Patricia Bonaldi’s ever-stylish demeanor and Ranjana Khan’s eclectic aesthetic, the resulting offering is nothing short of unique. As for the pieces, hand-embroidered drop earrings and statement headpieces incorporate silk petals, Swarovski crystals, flat pearls, ostrich feathers, and multicolored beads—occasionally, all in the same piece. Our personal favorite? Hmm… all of them! You can shop the collection now on PatBo.com, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Revolve.

Aeffe is acquiring what’s left of Moschino

Italian fashion group Aeffe already owns a 70% stake in the kitschy Italian label. And now, with its most recent transaction, it’s taken full control with the purchase of the remaining 30% stake. Founded by Alberta Ferretti, the group has agreed to a whopping $77 million deal to take full control of the brand. Though Moschino has yet to see pandemic-related faltering, the group hopes to grow the brand even further through the deal.

Sephora to double Black-owned beauty offering by year’s end

As part of its efforts to offer a more inclusive and diverse product range to its customers, beauty giant Sephora has pledged to increase the number of Black-owned brands it carries two-fold by the end of 2021. Not only that, but the company also said that Black-owned brands will comprise 15% of the retailer’s hair care category by the same deadline—a nod to its commitment to the 15 Percent Pledge, which encourages the promotion of racial diversity and inclusion in retail. The retailer currently only carries 16 Black-owned suppliers out of its encompassing 300.

The Cut hosted intimate Malibu dinner to empower, encourage, and inspire

Last night, The Cut hosted an outdoor dinner in Malibu to commemorate the return of its beloved event franchise, “How I Get it Done.” Presented by Porsche and hosted by newly-appointed editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and actress Cynthia Erivo, the event marked Wagner’s first since taking on the role. Traditionally, the get together aims to connect the publication’s “How I Get it Done” editorial franchise with the innovation and craftsmanship of the car brand. In light of that, guests were encouraged to share what keeps them driven (!) and inspired in their respective careers, as well as in their personal lives. For example, Erivo shared her tried and true secret to confidence, which she says is simply liking yourself, embracing your differences, and “not second guessing who you are.” As for those in attendance, the dinner brought the likes of Lena Waithe, Melissa Kind, Garcelle Beauvais, Melody Ehsani, Claudine Cazian, Melina Matsoukas, Janaya Khan, Kara Brown, Angela Manuel-Davis, Kitty Cash, and Chani Nicholas out in force.

SoHo House is expanding its global presence, now heading to Rome

Ciao, bella! Everyone’s favorite members-only space is growing its international whereabouts, with its next location set to open in Rome. Marking its first outpost in Italy, the forthcoming addition will enjoy a spot in the San Lorenzo district—AKA the go-to hotspot for younger crowds—and will open up shop in the fall with hotel rooms and long-stay apartments for the taking. To further the company’s presence on the boot, a location in Milan’s Brera district is on the horizon as well. Bellissima!

