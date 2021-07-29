CAA Promotes Trainees Paige Miller And Jackie Olender To Agents

Announced today, leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted Paige Miller and Jackie Olender from trainees to agents, marking the first time trainees have been promoted from the agency’s mentoring program, CAA Elevate.

The mentoring program, which launched in February, emerged as a means to modernize the CAA’s 40-year-old trainee program to reflect the company’s more inclusive, collaborative, equity-focused identity. The aim of the program is to support and develop the agency’s next generation of leaders through cultivating best practices, encouraging entrepreneurial and innovative thinking, fostering a global mindset, and nurturing trainee talents.

Before joining the program, Miller, who first joined CAA in 2017, learned the ropes in assistant positions, supporting Sara Leeb and CAA’s own Christian Carino. Now, after being promoted to an agent role, she will have the opportunity to work alongside Carino, representing stars like Chris Hemsworth, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

As for Olender, her career began at IMG Models in 2018, where she served as a talent coordinator after joining the agency’s then newly-launched fashion department. Her agent position will also focus on fashion, furthering industry representation, nurturing runway and editorial clients, licensing agreements, company branding, endorsements, and more.

In a media release, Carino revealed this move is a big step—both for the agency and its new agents, noting they’re simply “extraordinary in every way.” He said:“Jackie has played an integral role in the growth of CAA Fashion since our launch just two years ago, while Paige has done stellar work on behalf of many world class artists and brands, helping create and facilitate new business opportunities. We look forward to what they will accomplish in their new roles as agents.”

Bon chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.