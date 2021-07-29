The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here! Here’s A List Of Pieces You Need ASAP

Alas, the sale of the year has arrived! The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is officially open to the public, and it even has newly released items for the taking—literally, at a fraction of the cost! While most of these brands need no introduction, the deals might just surprise you. *Cough, 70% off Proenza Schouler, cough!* With deals this hot, and our fall wardrobes in need of stocking, you’re definitely going to want to be prompt. We’ve rounded up our top staple picks from the beloved sale. Though the sale runs through August 8, there’s no time for stalling. Grab them while they’re hot!

Vionic, Shayla Sneaker, $79.90

Let’s be honest—our workout attire is far more important than the workout itself, and obviously your shoes need to match pitch with the rest of your matching set. Enter: the Shayla Sneaker. Not only does this sneaker come in four fetching colorways, but it also boasts a cushioned sole, lace-up fastening, and a slight platform for added appeal.

Sweaty Betty, All Sport 2.0 Backpack, $65.90

Whether you’re on your way to a SoulCycle class, running errands around the city, or headed to your favorite coffee shop to bang out some emails, this moss green-hued carryall will be your new best friend. With the activewear brand’s design expertise (think: pockets all around!) and practicality kept top of mind, this backpack is a quick “add to cart” no-brainer.

La Mer, Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set, $95

Usually touting a price tag of $182, this limited-edition La Mer travel set might just be the beauty bargain of the day. Optimal for drier skin types, this set comprises the brand’s cult classics: moisturizing cream, cleansing foam, treatment lotion, and renewal oil, all offered in a très chic travel pouch. Ready, set, glow!

AllSaints, Balfern Leather Biker Jacket, $325.90

Bring on fall fashion! This uber-cool layering piece has us dreaming of sweaters, denim, and black leather boots to pair it with. When it comes to wardrobe staples as the seasons change, there’s no question that a classic leather jacket—even those flaunting a sage green color-way—with decorative hardware and buckle belt detailing is top on the list.

Baublebar, Mini Alidia Ring, $29.90

There’s no such thing as over-accessorizing, especially when it comes to hand candy. This 14-karat gold-plated ring, which boasts an impressive rainbow of gems and crystals, offers the perfect amount of sparkle and spice to add to any outfit—regardless of season, time of day, and occasion.

Pedro Garcia, Azalea Knotted Slide Sandal, $369.90

We’re all about a summer sandal, and this chic pink pair by Pedro Garcia is one style we’re itching to get our hands (and feet!) on. The intricate knot detailing blended with a sophisticated, slight platform height and buttery soft leather makes a convincing case for Spanish design. Catch us in these next week!

Levi’s, 501 Distressed Crop Jeans, $64.90

Levi’s under $100—this is not a drill! It’s hard to go wrong with a trusty pair of Levi’s, but this pair has us zooming to the checkout quicker than most. Why, you ask? The shredded knee detailing, worn-in aesthetic, and light-wash cropped-leg pair offer all of our favorite blue jean qualities. Oh, and the near 35% sale might just have something to do with it. Talk about a classic!

MCM, Anya Medium Visetos Zip Top Shopper, $465.90

Luxury on a budget: we love to see it. This MCM shopping tote is the perfect companion to your busiest errand-filled days. With zip-close top safety, an exterior slip pocket for miscellaneous items, a water-repellent coating, and a soft baby pink hue, this carryall is simply a cart must-have.

NuFACE, Trinity Facial Toning Kit, $199

Wait, is this even legal?! Call it the steal of the century, this *award-winning* NuFACE facial toning kit has us swooning…and reaching for our wallets! The device not only gently stimulates skin back to its youthful, toned and taut glory, but also provides a noninvasive, DIY way to contoured skin. But wait, there’s more! Included in the kit is also a hydrating gel primer, which can be applied before the treatment.

Open Edit, Faux Leather Trousers, $39.90

A dependable pair of rock ‘n’ roll trousers will take any outfit to the next level—and this pair by Open Edit is no exception. With belted detailing, a flattering high waist, and wide leg silhouette, these leather-style pants are sure to turn heads wherever they may go. Plus, how could you not be on board with a good faux, cruelty-free pant?

Vince Camuto, Loralee Mule, $79.90

While we may be mentally skipping ahead to fall fashion, summer has not yet left us—and this woven-textured square-toe mule is a chic reminder of that. Boasting a tanned leather shade, this shoe goes effortlessly with everything from white trousers, beach coverups, and denim shorts alike. Though simple in design, a detail-oriented shoe like this one is sure to step up any and all outfits you may find yourself sporting before the season’s end.

Michele, Meggie Diamond Dial Watch Head & Bracelet, $1,935.90

We’ve officially gotten lost in the summer daze—never knowing what day of the week, let alone what time of day it is. Thanks to the year’s most beloved sale, this timepiece beauty by Michele is snapping us back into reality, and with (148!) diamonds to make the transition even simpler. Is there anything a diamond can’t fix?!

L’Agence, Elyssa Rib Stripe Cardigan, $223.90

We’re suckers for that French Girl-style buttoned cardigan-as-a-shirt look, and this two-toned blue number by L’Agence has us even more on board. Dress it up with a sleek white pant, or take the casual route with Daisy Dukes and your favorite pair of trainers. Striped, subtle, and (probably) almost sold out! Hurry!

Cole Haan, GrandPro Topspin Sneaker, $69.90

Blisters begone! City walking is no joke, especially when you’re trekking the day away, from morning espresso meetings to after-hours cocktail gatherings, dressed in your not-so-padded leather mules. Luckily, this black leather, white sole pair by Cole Haan makes your daily marathon bearable and, of course, undeniably stylish.

Barefoot Dreams, Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan, $88.90

Surely you’ve heard—autumn and its chilly temperature drops are quickly approaching, which can only mean one thing: you’ve suddenly entered the market for a waffle knit cardigan. Boasting an open front silhouette, a shawl collar, and… pockets (!!), there’s no reason this sweater shouldn’t find its way into your shopping cart.

