Daily News: Vans Founder Dies, Kendall Jenner Opens Up, Cody Simpson Gets Shady For Versace!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Vans co-founder Paul Von Doren dies aged 90

Industry legend Paul Von Doren, who launched global footwear and skate clothing empire Vans with $250,000 in 1966, has passed away aged 90. Family members paid tribute to the sneaker pioneer via Instagram today. The touching post reads, “Paul’s bold experiments in product design, distribution and marketing, along with his knack for numbers and efficiency turned a family shoe business into a globally recognized brand. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul’s legacy to life. Thank you for everything, Paul. You will be sorely missed.” RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vans (@vans)

Kendall Jenner speaks candidly about her anxiety

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has shared insight into what it’s like to live with debilitating anxiety, in Vogue’s new video series Open Minded. In the first installment, 25-year-old Jenner talks with Dr. Ramani Durvasula, delving into what social anxiety is and how to manage the symptoms. The helpful video has already amassed almost 900,000 views in just a day. Watch it below.

Cody Simpson fronts new Versace campaign

Versace has found a new campaign star in Cody Simpson. The singer, actor, model, and swimmer front the ads for the brand’s men’s collection—which reimagines the iconic Medusa symbol in three shapes each in various colorways. The new VE 2225 is an update on the classic pilot shape, the VE 2226 is more of a futuristic style, while the VE 222VE 1269 is a sleek optical option. We’re into it!

Leasing surges ahead of Atlanta Apparel’s June Market

All eyes on Atlanta! A month out from the upcoming June Atlanta Apparel Market, a buying event featuring 2,500+ lines in temporary and permanent showrooms, interest is at a major high. Some 50 new, expanded, relocated, and renewed locations are opening for the next installment, which takes place June 9-12. “Showroom leasing has boomed since the start of the year,” Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel, said in a media alert. “Atlanta Apparel is keeping up its momentum with major updates to the permanent showroom collection. The energy of our first two markets of the year will be amplified in June by further expansion of Atlanta Apparel’s resources.” See y’all there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.