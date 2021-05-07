Ask me about my love for globe trotter-inspired accessories, and I will point you in the direction of my archive of tasseled, printed, embroidered, and fringed clutch bags that I’ve seemingly been absentmindedly collecting for at least 15 years. And it was one brand that started the love affair to begin with: Antik Batik! The label that defined the hippie-chic hybrid that I was so obsessed with during my formative years (special mention to paparazzi images of Rachel Zoe’s army of artfully disheveled celebrity clients that fueled it—was I ever so young!) is back.

Gabriella Cortese, whose been pioneering sustainable and ethical slow fashion for over 30 years, is once again drawing on her love for travel—which comes to the fore in her design sensibility, choice of prints and fabrics, and styling. Antik Batik, which was founded in 1992, relaunched last year with a divine selection of dresses, separates, and accessories that help you cheat the appearance of being more well-traveled than you are.

Launched this week, the latest endeavor is a collaboration with Elisa Sednaoui. (The L.A.-based Italian-French-Egyptian model who was definitely another prominent figure in my proverbial aughts-era moodboards!) Sednaoui is now the founder of Funtasia Enterprise, a USA Benefit Corporation which supports and fosters early childhood learning in underserved communities around the world. As a result of their mutual adoration, Cortese and Sednaoui put their heads together to create Antik Batik x Funtasia—a capsule designed as an imaginary suitcase for the ideal summer wardrobe edit. The collection includes 11 pieces such as tops, trousers, a fringed jacket, and dresses, that are meant to be mixed and matched…because even the maximalists in our midst love convenience! Antik Batik will donate 100% of the profits to Funtasia—because as Cortese points out: “This collection was born from the heart, spontaneously, to give with the heart!”.

“Antik Batik is a brand I’ve loved since my mother introduced me to it when I was a teenager,” Sednaoui said of the collaboration. “I have always admired their ability to produce great quality items with artisans around the world and especially India.They master the bohemian spirit, making it more urban with their very own Parisian touch,”

See the full campaign below:

