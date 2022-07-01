Daily Media: Oprah Daily Names Beauty Director, Julee Wilson’s New Role, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Tyler McCall, editor in chief at Fashionista.com, is leaving the company.

2. Kate Sandoval Box is now beauty director at Oprah Daily.

3. Julee Wilson is now executive director of BeautyUnited.

4. Lanaia Edwards is now chief marketing officer at Alaffia.

5. Nicole Allen is now senior manager of public relations, social media, and events at IPPOLITA.

6. Samara Cooper, senior director at JBC, is leaving the company.

7. Lily Murphy is now senior account executive at Michele Marie PR.

Plus!

8. KCD is now representing Victoria’s Secret.

9. Sara Byworth is now representing FRAME.

10. Jayne & Company is now representing Isa Lazo.

11. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Krewe.

12. Shamoon Marketing Communications is now representing Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank and PFRANKMD.

13. Michele Marie PR is now representing Indeed Labs.

14. Samantha Slaven Publicity is now representing Parrotfish.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.