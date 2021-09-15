And The CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees & Honorees For 2021 Are…

Rejoice! The CFDA Fashion Awards are stated to return to an in-person event, taking place on November 10 at The Pool + The Grill housed within the landmark Seagram Building on Park Avenue. Today, the Council of Fashion Designers of America proudly announced the nominees and honorees for the 2021 ceremony. Can we get a drumroll please?!

The nominees for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Catherine Holstein for KHAITE, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, and Peter Do. For the American Menswear Designer of the Year, the nominees are Emily Adams Bode for BODE, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for AMIRI, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Thom Browne. The American Emerging Designer of the Year nominees are Edvin Thompson for Theophilio, Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL, Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY, Kenneth Nicholson, and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

The nominees for International Men’s Designer of the Year are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Rick Owens, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton. The International Women’s Designer of the Year nominees are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

In the accessories category, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar have been nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year.

As for the honorees, the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert goes to Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge. The Environmental Sustainability Award will be given to Patagonia. The Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard will be presented to Nina Garcia. The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Dapper Dan. Yeohlee Teng will receive the Board of Directors’ Tribute—and additional awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sharing the news, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said: “The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards mark the much-anticipated in-person return to our biggest fundraiser for CFDA’s scholarship programs. We’re also incredibly pleased to see several talented names among the nominees for the first time. American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry.”

