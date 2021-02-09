Ashley Graham Talks Baby Number Two And A Potential Talk Show As She Covers WSJ. Magazine

Supermodel Ashley Graham graces the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s latest edition—the Spring Women’s Fashion issue—and tells all. From modeling to motherhood, there’s no topic off the table as the industry favorite opens up to journalist Marisa Meltzer.

In the interview, conducted via Zoom, the 33-year-old talks about her desires to have another child. She gave birth to her first son, Isaac, in January 2020 at home in Brooklyn, before relocating to her childhood home in Nebraska during lockdown. “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” she says candidly—revealing that her and husband Justin Ervin are trying for number two.

Graham, who moved to New York to pursue modeling at 17-years-old, recalls her experiences of being told she wouldn’t make it. She says of the time, “I didn’t know how to cook for myself; I didn’t know how to take care of myself. That’s when I got my freshman 30, and my weight skyrocketed. My self-esteem plummeted, and I had my agents telling me if you don’t lose weight, then you’re not going to work. The lowest part of realizing that I didn’t get a job because I was ‘too fat’ actually gave me the courage and the ambition to go and fill a void in an industry.”

Known for breaking ground in the industry, Graham said she does dislike that she “constantly” has to discuss her body—but she’s aware of her position as a role model to many—particularly on Instagram, where she has 12 million impressionable and loyal followers.

“I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that,” she says. “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young. This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks. There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them.”

However, she adds that she’s hopeful that change is afoot:“This has to be the moment where fashion changes—where TV, film, everything changes,” she says. “If you’re not talking about something that you’re passionate about, then what are you using your platform for? How are you creating change?”

As for what’s next? While she’s busy with design projects, collaborations, and working on her podcast Pretty Big Deal, perhaps a talk show will come our way in the near future. And even Gayle King is on board with the idea! The longtime broadcaster told the magazine that “it’s not like [Graham] needs advice. She’s supremely confident, and that’s a good thing.” ….Watch this space!

The magazine hits newsstands on February 13. In the meantime, you can read the full feature here.

