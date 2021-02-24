Daily News: Naomi Slays For i-D, Levi’s Latest Collab, Hugo Comte’s First Book, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

i-D drops first covers under new editorial team

i-D’s latest covers star two well-known pop culture phenomenons: Naomi Campbell and Travis Scott. For the publication’s Spring 2021 issue, Campbell discusses the importance of industry representation, while Scott delves into parenting and his forthcoming album, “Utopia.” The magazine’s latest cover stars are notably debuting under i-D‘s revised editorial team which includes Jawara, Lotta Volkova, and Sydney Rose Thomas.

Hugo Comte releases model-filled “The Book”

Hugo Comte has dropped his first ever photography book, featuring none other than our favorite models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, and Anok Yai! After making headlines for shooting Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” album cover, the photographer’s aptly-named “The Book” boasts 200 pages filled with images of the women who have inspired him. Comte is the latest photog to publish a book dedicated to supermodel muses, following artists like Peter Lindbergh, Drew Jarrett, and Annie Leibovitz.

Ganni and Levi’s partner for sustainable capsule

Spring’s off to a groovy start! Ganni and Levi’s have partnered on a sustainable, 1970s-inspired denim collection that drops today. Peter Pan collars, wide-leg denim, maxi lengths, and other vintage signatures are staples in the capsule, which is available to shop now. The project follows a string of expansion projects by Levi’s, including its growth with Target, “Beauty of Becoming” campaign, and the appointment of Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador.

Natalia Vodianova joins UNFPA

Model Natalia Vodianova has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), where she “will unite to empower women and girls by tackling the stigma and taboos that surround their bodies and health and lead to pervasive discrimination and exclusion,” according to a release. The mom-of-five will pursue changes in false perceptions about women’s health and menstruation, furthering gender equality initiatives within the UN. “It is now our responsibility to culturally redefine what is normal,” she said. The model is the latest fashion insider to become a Goodwill Ambassador, following Lisa Kebede, Gisele, and actress Emma Watson.

