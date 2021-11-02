CFDA’s Rising Stars! Meet Maisie Wilen’s Maisie Schloss

The CFDA Fashion Awards are back in all their glory next week, with a who’s who guest list of the industry’s most influential talents and Emily Blunt on hosting duty. Ahead of the ceremony, we’re getting acquainted with the next-gen names who’ve been tipped for the Emerging Designer category. First up, let’s get to know Maisie Schloss, the designer behind Maisie Wilen who cut her teeth at Yeezy and is still championed by ‘Ye himself. Still on cloud nine following her debut New York Fashion Week runway outing in September, we caught up with the Chicago-native to find out what’s ahead. Here’s what you need to know!

Age: 30

Inspiration for brand name: It’s my first name and my mother’s last name.

Year brand/label launched: 2019

Design background: After graduating from Parsons, I worked briefly for a swimwear company before moving on to be a Designer at Yeezy for three years.

First job: Retail and press at Tom Binns!

First ‘pinch me’ moment: When Kanye called and offered to back me in having my own brand.

Elevator pitch: Maisie Wilen is a print-driven womenswear brand creating clothes that playfully stand-out, while still being easy to wear.

Notable fans: The Kardashian-Jenner family, Megan Rapino, Jorja Smith, Rowan Blanchard, Kristen Noel Crawley, Charli XCX, Camila Mendes.

Ultimate dream: To keep doing this!

What it means to be recognized by CFDA: It’s a massive honor for my work to be recognized by a group that I deeply admire.

What’s next: My focus is on expanding product offering and collaborations.

