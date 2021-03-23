Daily News: Maeve Reilly’s First Brand, Marc Jacobs’ Vaccine Style, And More!

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Maeve Reilly launches her first brand, The Local Love Club

Welcome to the club—The Local Love Club, that is. Stylist Maeve Reilly announced this week that she’s launching her own brand, sharing the news on Instagram. The Club’s main focus will be athleisure, as evident by the comfy black and tan sweatshirts, caps, and sweatpants Reilly and her models have worn in the shots we’ve seen so far. We can’t wait to see more when the first collection drops next month!

Marc Jacobs gets vaxxed in style

Marc Jacobs has become synonymous with dressing up no matter what—especially during the pandemic. True to form, Jacobs served another suitably expressive style moment while getting his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine today: a pink Balenciaga button-down and sparkly Comme des Garcons basketball shorts, which he paired with a leopard Celine coat, high-heeled Rick Owens boots, and a string of Mikimoto pearls. Nailed it!

Storm Reid gets real about inner beauty and self-care for Byrdie

In a new Byrdie interview, actress Storm Reid opens up about self care, beauty, and growing up during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Maybelline’s newest ambassador, Reid will be the first to try the season’s best beauty products—but her favorite beauty technique is from her mom, and requires no products at all. “She raised us to be as beautiful as possible on the inside and to be good humans. I feel like that does radiate into your outward appearance,” Reid shares with writer Olivia Hancock. The star also discusses what self care means to her—and, in the last year, how it’s constantly changed. “My self-care routine changes—whether that’s a nap, doing a face mask, watching a movie with my mom and my sister, hanging out with friends, or just being in my room listening to music and not answering my phone. It’s ever-changing for me,” says Reid.

Flaunt Magazine’s new fashion issue takes flight

Flaunt Magazine‘s Spring fashion issue is getting a makeover. Titled the “Dawn Chorus Issue,” this edition of the magazine celebrates the future and “soaring to undiscovered heights.” Appropriately, bird motifs and imagery—whether it’s illustrations or feathers used for a major eye beauty statement—can be seen throughout. Actors Joey King and LaKeith Stanfield are the title’s cover stars, decked in Fendi and Bottega Veneta (respectively). Alongside them, the magazine’s articles feature a dizzying number of celebrity interviews with Zoe Saldana, Andra Day, Josh O’Connor, Casey Affleck, and more.

