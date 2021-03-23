LoveShackFancy Reveals Dreamy Fall ’21 Collection Inspired By Fables

As per usual, the latest from LoveShackFancy looks like it walked right out of a storybook—which is fitting, as designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen looked to time-honored fables for inspiration this time around.

A highlight for the season is the fairytale-worthy Show Dress; a creation that incorporates embroidered mesh, pearls, lace, ruffles, and light-reflecting sequins. (Talk about making a heroine look even more desirable!) Other hits include oversize broderie Anglaise collars and embroidered yokes on mini dresses, 19th century-inspired corseting, cashmere, toile frocks, quilted detailing, and then there’s the Peach Tree Houndstooth set…did someone say Uptown NYC meets Clueless?!

In terms of styling, the lookbook gives us no shortage of inspiration for late summer and early fall too. Think: cosy knitted socks, cute mittens, and the brand’s signature bohemian-meets-Victorian flair which comes through in tiered skirts paired with slouchy, belted knits.

In her own words, Hessel Cohen was dreaming up a suitably idyllic scenario for her muse: “Discovered traversing the countryside, picking wildflowers and dancing to nature’s unheard melody, she finds serenity in the turn of the season with the help of key transitional pieces.” With that storyline, she has us hooked.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.