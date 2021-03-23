Chanel! Prada! Bottega! Your Guide To 10 Of Spring’s Cult-Favorite Pieces

Each season, there’s a specific set of pieces that go viral for all the right reasons—both on social media and on the street. This spring, statement-making and trend-driven dresses and reinvented loafers have come from renowned houses and newcomers alike, and are quickly becoming holy grails for the fashion set. Then, of course, there’s the more daring capital F fashion pieces that have instantly taken off. No matter what camp you’re in, read on for more of the season’s best pieces for you to know—and add to your cart—ASAP.

Prada openwork sweater

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s first co-designed collection merged both of their aesthetics with astounding results. This slim-fit turtleneck sweater, which also comes with a handful of holes, has been a top editorial pull in the new year (just look at recent covers for Elle or Vanity Fair!).

Vivienne Westwood pearl choker

No new season jewelry has caused as much of a stir as Vivienne Westwood’s pearl choker necklace. Gaining massive popularity on TikTok in 2020, the last year has seen the Westwood piece go viral and sell out overnight. What’s driving the sales for her ornate, vintage-inspired necklaces in particular? We can’t say—but one look at its regal aesthetic has us thinking that Bridgerton could be an influence!

Miu Miu miniskirt

Miu Miu’s standout Spring Summer ’21 runway show birthed several key pieces for the new season, but none are as major as the brand’s sparkly retro mini skirt. The allover embroidery and crystals made it a must-feature piece for fashion editors, and—womp!—it’s already sold out.

J.W. Anderson chain mules

Jonathan Anderson struck gold again with his namesake brand’s latest shoe offering. These chain-embellished loafer mules have become a quiet hit among the editorial set—lest we forget, they sold out and had a running waitlist as soon as they premiered!

Schiaparelli Gaze pendant earrings

Daniel Roseberry’s surrealist Schiaparelli collections have already fostered a reoccurring brand signature: gold jewelry molded as different body parts. This season, the handcrafted piece that drew the most eyeballs (literally) was a pair of eye-shaped Gaze pendant earrings, complete with a stunning waterfall of crystals. Though the set is currently sold out, there’s plenty of quirky and glam accessories still available from the Spring Summer ’21 collection.

Louis Vuitton Coussin PM bag

Louis Vuitton’s new influencer-favorite bag is the Coussin PM: a puffy pouch that’s soft enough to function as a very fashionable pillow. The chain strap adds embellishment to the utilitarian style—though it can also be removed and worn as a necklace, as insiders like Bryanboy have showcased. Though the classic black style is currently sold out, there are several more colors to peruse while the bag is still in stock.

Christopher John Rogers bodycon dress

The newest confection by fashion’s breakout star Christopher John Rogers is this sexy, colorful bodycon dress. The mix of colorful stripes, checks, and the designer’s signature cobalt blue is both whimsical and statement-making.

Rick Owens Phlegethon boots

Rick Owens’ Phlegethon platform boots are one of spring’s fiercest footwear moments. We’ll fawn over this style while we wait for the thigh-high versions that ruled his Spring runway show.

Bottega Veneta Point bag

The Point, Daniel Lee’s latest creation for Bottega Veneta, is already being predicted as the house’s next it bag. The triangular handle is an interesting new take on the brand’s geometric symbol We especially love this trendy pistachio green hue!

Chanel raffia loafers

Virginie Viard’s new raffia loafers are a summery reinvention of another Chanel classic. Consider these a sign to ditch your sandals or espadrilles in favor of a new summer shoe—one which is made even more chic with a small logo adornment.