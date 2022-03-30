A Regal Roundup: Bridgerton-worthy Frocks To Celebrate Season Two

by Julia Oakes
(Courtesy of Netflix)

Been binge-watching Bridgerton season 2? Of course you have! Our gossip-hungry selves were aching for the return of TV’s most decadent frocks to screen—and boy, were we served a hearty helping of both. The show’s mixed reviews aside (the lack of steamy lust has Twitter users in a tizzy), we were pleasantly distracted with the heaps of swoon-worthy fashion and we’ve turned to our shopping carts to get our own fix of Regency-era flair. Read on for a compilation of looks ready to be flaunted at garden parties, weddings, or twirled-in around the house.

Under $100 

Zara, Printed poplin midi dress, $60

(Courtesy Zara)

Aqua, Printed cotton smocked midi dress, $74

(Courtesy Bloomingdales)

ASOS, Corset pencil midi dress, $28

(Courtesy ASOS)

Hill House Home, Caroline Nap Dress, $100

(Courtesy Hill House Home)

Lucy Paris, Velvet smocked midi dress, $49 

(Courtesy Bloomingdales)

Zara, Embroidered v-neck midi dress with balloon sleeves, $90

(Courtesy Zara)

Billabong, Ruched midi dress, $70

(Courtesy Nordstrom)

ASOS, Long sleeve ruched bust midi, $55

(Courtesy ASOS)

Zara, Satin floral-printed mini dress, $50 

(Courtesy Zara)

Under $500 

Rixo, Open back crochet-knit and floral-print maxi dress, $350

(Courtesy Rixo)

Reformation, Linen floral-printed midi dress, $248 

(Courtesy Reformation)

Sea, Patchwork cotton midi dress, $465

(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

LoveShackFancy, Bennington Mini Dress, $237

(Courtesy LoveShackFancy)

Agua by Agua Bendita, Manzanilla cotton mini dress, $410

(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Faithfull The Brand, Floral-printed midi dress, $135

(Courtesy Faithfull The Brand)

DÔEN, Organic cotton voile dress, $298

(Courtesy Net-a-Porter)

Anthropologie, Flutter sleeve midi dress, $160 

(Courtesy Anthropologie)

Pisarro Nights, Beaded mesh tulle dress, $238 

(Courtesy Pisarro Nights)

Eliza J, Floral-printed flutter sleeve maxi dress, $118 

(Courtesy Eliza J)

Under $1,000 

Self-Portrait, Tie-front polka-dot maxi dress, $585

(Courtesy Net-a-Porter)

Agua by Agua Bendita, Pleated floral-print poplin midi dress, $620

(Courtesy Net-a-Porter)

LoveShackFancy, Stassie Maxi Dress, $595

(Courtesy LoveShackFancy)

Zimmerman, Floral linen midi dress, $695

(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Cara Cara, Blue Hill Dress, $695

(Courtesy Cara Cara)

Des Phemmes, Embroidered satin mini dress, $975

(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Splurge!

Erdem, Floral-print voile gown, £2,995

(Courtesy Matchesfashion)

Markarian, Floral print corset midi dress, $2,550

(Courtesy Bergdorf Goodman)

The Vampire’s Wife, Floral organza maxi dress, $2,310

(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Oscar De La Renta, Printed poplin maxi dress, $2,690

(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Giambattista Valli, Ruffled floral high-low dress, $5,890

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Dolce & Gabbana, Floral cotton poplin midi dress, $2,095

(Courtesy Neiman Marcus)

Erdem, Floral-embroidered twill dress, $2,768

(Courtesy Mytheresa)

