A Regal Roundup: Bridgerton-worthy Frocks To Celebrate Season Two

Been binge-watching Bridgerton season 2? Of course you have! Our gossip-hungry selves were aching for the return of TV’s most decadent frocks to screen—and boy, were we served a hearty helping of both. The show’s mixed reviews aside (the lack of steamy lust has Twitter users in a tizzy), we were pleasantly distracted with the heaps of swoon-worthy fashion and we’ve turned to our shopping carts to get our own fix of Regency-era flair. Read on for a compilation of looks ready to be flaunted at garden parties, weddings, or twirled-in around the house.

Under $100

Zara, Printed poplin midi dress, $60

Aqua, Printed cotton smocked midi dress, $74

ASOS, Corset pencil midi dress, $28

Hill House Home, Caroline Nap Dress, $100

Lucy Paris, Velvet smocked midi dress, $49

Zara, Embroidered v-neck midi dress with balloon sleeves, $90

Billabong, Ruched midi dress, $70

ASOS, Long sleeve ruched bust midi, $55

Zara, Satin floral-printed mini dress, $50

Under $500

Rixo, Open back crochet-knit and floral-print maxi dress, $350

Reformation, Linen floral-printed midi dress, $248

Sea, Patchwork cotton midi dress, $465

LoveShackFancy, Bennington Mini Dress, $237

Agua by Agua Bendita, Manzanilla cotton mini dress, $410

Faithfull The Brand, Floral-printed midi dress, $135

DÔEN, Organic cotton voile dress, $298

Anthropologie, Flutter sleeve midi dress, $160

Pisarro Nights, Beaded mesh tulle dress, $238

Eliza J, Floral-printed flutter sleeve maxi dress, $118

Under $1,000

Agua by Agua Bendita, Pleated floral-print poplin midi dress, $620

LoveShackFancy, Stassie Maxi Dress, $595

Zimmerman, Floral linen midi dress, $695

Cara Cara, Blue Hill Dress, $695

Des Phemmes, Embroidered satin mini dress, $975

Splurge!

Erdem, Floral-print voile gown, £2,995

Markarian, Floral print corset midi dress, $2,550

The Vampire’s Wife, Floral organza maxi dress, $2,310

Oscar De La Renta, Printed poplin maxi dress, $2,690

Giambattista Valli, Ruffled floral high-low dress, $5,890

Dolce & Gabbana, Floral cotton poplin midi dress, $2,095

Erdem, Floral-embroidered twill dress, $2,768

