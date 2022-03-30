A Regal Roundup: Bridgerton-worthy Frocks To Celebrate Season Two

Been binge-watching Bridgerton season 2? Of course you have! Our gossip-hungry selves were aching for the return of TV’s most decadent frocks to screen—and boy, were we served a hearty helping of both. The show’s mixed reviews aside (the lack of steamy lust has Twitter users in a tizzy), we were pleasantly distracted with the heaps of swoon-worthy fashion and we’ve turned to our shopping carts to get our own fix of Regency-era flair. Read on for a compilation of looks ready to be flaunted at garden parties, weddings, or twirled-in around the house.
Under $100
Zara, Printed poplin midi dress, $60
Aqua, Printed cotton smocked midi dress, $74
ASOS, Corset pencil midi dress, $28
Hill House Home, Caroline Nap Dress, $100
Lucy Paris, Velvet smocked midi dress, $49
Zara, Embroidered v-neck midi dress with balloon sleeves, $90
Billabong, Ruched midi dress, $70
ASOS, Long sleeve ruched bust midi, $55
Zara, Satin floral-printed mini dress, $50
Under $500
Rixo, Open back crochet-knit and floral-print maxi dress, $350
Reformation, Linen floral-printed midi dress, $248
Sea, Patchwork cotton midi dress, $465
LoveShackFancy, Bennington Mini Dress, $237
Agua by Agua Bendita, Manzanilla cotton mini dress, $410
Faithfull The Brand, Floral-printed midi dress, $135
DÔEN, Organic cotton voile dress, $298
Anthropologie, Flutter sleeve midi dress, $160
Pisarro Nights, Beaded mesh tulle dress, $238
Eliza J, Floral-printed flutter sleeve maxi dress, $118
Under $1,000
Self-Portrait, Tie-front polka-dot maxi dress, $585
Agua by Agua Bendita, Pleated floral-print poplin midi dress, $620
LoveShackFancy, Stassie Maxi Dress, $595
Zimmerman, Floral linen midi dress, $695
Cara Cara, Blue Hill Dress, $695
Des Phemmes, Embroidered satin mini dress, $975
Splurge!
Erdem, Floral-print voile gown, £2,995
Markarian, Floral print corset midi dress, $2,550
The Vampire’s Wife, Floral organza maxi dress, $2,310
Oscar De La Renta, Printed poplin maxi dress, $2,690
Giambattista Valli, Ruffled floral high-low dress, $5,890
Dolce & Gabbana, Floral cotton poplin midi dress, $2,095
Erdem, Floral-embroidered twill dress, $2,768
