Daily News: Lanvin’s “Rich Girls,” New April Covers, Miu Miu Hits The Slopes, And More!

Selena Gomez covers Vogue‘s April issue

Talk about rare! The latest Vogue covergirl is none other than actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur Selena Gomez. In the accompanying article, Gomez talks about the importance of voting and political awareness, the rise of the media’s attention in her life as a teenager, and her experiences with depression, burnout, and lupus while maintaining a busy career. To amplify the vintage-inspired vibes, she dons dreamy pieces by Dior, Saint Laurent, Gucci, and more, in an editorial shot by Nadine Ijewere.

Lanvin pays tribute to Gwen Stefani

“Hey, it’s Paloma. Please book me first-class to my fancy house in Paris town.” So begins a teaser for Lanvin’s Fall Winter 2021 collection, unveiled in full yesterday with a short film set in Paris’ opulent Shangri-La Hotel. Upon checking in, none other than Paloma Elsesser and her model friends—Sora Choi, Lucas El Bali, and Quinn Elif Mora—proceed to party in utterly fabulous style. Set to the soundtrack of Gwen Stefani and Eve’s “Rich Girl,” cameras follow the models through a series of flashy shots as they try on Lanvin’s latest threads, dance through hotel suites and bathrooms, and strut it out in the lobby and by the pool. Clad in an array of sequin, silk, and printed gowns, heels, velvet suiting, and faux fur, it’s an ode to luxury and the flair and fun of dressing up—complete with a rapping cameo by Eve herself! Watch all of the glamorous fun below.

Stella Maxwell is the face of Moschino’s Toy 2 Bubble Gum

3…2…1…Blast off! Stella Maxwell is the face of Moschino’s newest fragrance, Toy 2 Bubble Gum. Today’s first ad finds Maxwell in a metallic astronaut suit, clutching a teddy bear-shaped, bubblegum-pink perfume bottle in one hand (of course, her nails and lips match). “I can’t wait for you all to see the entire campaign,” creative director Jeremy Scott teased as he took to Instagram to post about the new scent. Whatever comes next, we have no doubt it’ll be extra sweet—and totally out of this world.

Melissa McCarthy gets colorful for InStyle

Lighten up! Funny lady Melissa McCarthy is the star of InStyle’s April 2021 cover, clad in an array of bold fashion by TEN PIECES, Romance Was Born, and Hanifa. In the joyful editorial, the legendary comedian speaks with editor in chief (and fellow Aussie) Laura Brown about planting roots in Australia, filming her new shows Thunder Force and Nine Perfect Strangers, and reflecting on ten years since the iconic rom-com “Bridesmaids” graced our screens.

Miu Miu’s Mountain Club hits the trails

Continuing this year’s trend of destination fashion shows (Celine’s castle, Chanel’s ski lodge, Balmain’s trip to outer space), Miuccia Prada took fashion fans into the mountains for her Fall Winter 2021 Miu Miu show. Titled “Brave Hearts,” the video follows the Miu Miu Mountain Club model crew as they explore the snowy Cortina d’Ampezzo in the middle of the Dolomites Alps. Miu Miu’s penchant for eclectic, feminine dressing was woven throughout, with pink and purple tones, sequins, and crystals covering everything from ski suits to dresses and layered jewelry. The collection’s spike and stud embellishments also brought some edge to the Miu Miu girl through gloves, chunky boots, and a range of coats. However, the brand’s signature whimsy was very much alive; after all, who else would make faux fur pants, boots, and bags that would look just as comfy fireside as they do on the trail? The next time we take a hike, you can bet we’ll be wearing Miu Miu.

Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dosena puts a vintage twist on high-shine glamour

For Fall Winter 2021, Paco Rabanne’s signature chainmail wasn’t the focal point—a rarity, given its popularity as a major house signature. Instead, Julien Dossena designed the “Your Room, Your Dreams” collection with numerous vintage details in mind. Against a series of wallpapered backdrops, models jump in midair for the video in a flurry of textured and feminine fashion: crystal-embellished skirts, sweaters, and flounced tops, metallic dresses and blouses, and numerous ruffles and oversized collars on everything. Plus, we couldn’t forget the flashy crystal and chain-link jewelry on display, perfect for Zoom (or a glamorous cocktail hour at home!). The whimsical, light-hearted line was a different side of the brand we haven’t seen before, but the amplified glamour and high-wattage shine was certainly both welcoming and fun. Bring on the sparkle!

