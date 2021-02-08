Daily News: New Guess Collabs, Pat McGrath’s Apple Playlist, Celine’s Medieval Menswear, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Pat McGrath x Apple for BHM

Hello, Mother! Dame Pat McGrath is an icon on and off the runway—so it’s no surprise that the legendary makeup artist is making her mark in other fields too. This month it’s music, courtesy of a new editorial project by Apple Music to celebrate Black History Month. McGrath’s ‘Matriarchs’ playlist features tunes from Mariah Carey, Lil’ Kim, Tina Turner, and more, celebrating the range of musical styles Black women have covered over time. “Matriarch” is the first theme of the Apple Music initiative, which will continue to explore different themes with playlists, essays, and videos curated by stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Jaden Smith.

Celine’s Menswear Rules with An Iron Fist

Calling all royals! Hedi Slimane’s Fall 2021 menswear line for Celine Homme was revealed today, and it was every bit as romantic and dramatic as you’d expect. Taking inspiration from Gen Z fashion, “Teen Knight Poem” was set in a literal castle (Château de Chambord, to be exact) surrounded by sprawling French gardens. Set to an original soundtrack by The Loom and surrounded by a breathtaking array of spires, steep rooftops, and balconies, Slimane sent his prince-like models down the “runway” in ensembles that mixed his tailored streetwear with medieval romance. Oversized coats and capes were paired with ruffled collars and an array of brooches for a true knightly look, with a dash of retro punk from Chelsea boots, studded beanies, biker jackets, and metallic and animal prints. Of course, alternative glamour bedecked every look through layered silver pendants, thick chain necklaces, and a variety of single earrings. You can now watch the show on Celine’s YouTube channel.

Drew Barrymore’s Archives Star in GUESS x PLEASURES Collection

Drew Barrymore is back in the fashion spotlight! The celebrated actress, author, and talk show host is front and center for GUESS’s capsule collection with streetwear brand PLEASURES, based on her punk rock past. The 36-piece collection features Barrymore’s 1993 GUESS campaign imagery shot by Wayne Maser, in a true tribute to one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. You can shop the collection online and at select GUESS stores when it drops on February 16.

GUESS gets physical with Jen Selter

And speaking of GUESS. The brand’s new activewear collection is fronted by a familiar face—Jen Selter! The 27-year-old fitness guru and OG influencer is the star of the campaign, shot by Josh Ryan in El Mirage Dry Lake. The sporty, laidback line perfectly complements Selter’s vibrant activewear style with a rage of crop tops, sweatshirts, active bras, and leggings in hues of mint, light purple, and white—plus some sweet lace-up details and marble prints. You can shop the collection now on GUESS’s website.

Blue Jacket Fashion Show’s annual event went virtual

Last week got a hefty dose of dapper flair, courtesy of the Blue Jacket Fashion Show. The annual Janssen Oncology-sponsored runway show celebrated its fifth year of raising awareness for men’s prostate cancer on February 4, with a virtual event. Even though it couldn’t take place live, the show was nonetheless star-studded with celebs in a range of sharp blue threads (plus some sharp “blue steel” to boot!). Nigel Barker donned Brooks Brothers, Billy Porter rocked Thom Browne, and Mike Woods slipped into Joseph Abboud for the special occasion.

