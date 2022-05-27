Daily News: Jacob Elordi’s New Ambassador Role, Vanessa Hudgens’ Latest Campaign, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Vanessa Hudgens wants you to get hydrated

Thirsty? Vanessa Hudgens has unveiled a new summer campaign for her beverage brand, Caliwater. Shot in Cabo, Hudgens showcases the seasonal Wild Prickly Pear and Ginger & Lime flavors in an array of fashion and accessories by Versace, Andreeva, Cult Gaia, Jolie by Dia, Jasmine Chung, Belladaar Jewelry, Windsor Smith Shoes, Jude Benhaloim Jewelry, and Lilou Jewelry. Ps. The shoot took place at the exclusive $10 million Cuvée Villa property in Los Cabos—a favorite of another boho style icon, one miss Stevie Nicks! “We wanted to shoot in Mexico as that was where I discovered prickly pear when enjoying a prickly pear margarita, and I Instantly knew the taste was something special. Then after learning the health benefits, and chatting with Oliver, we were excited and determined to develop this ingredient into a beverage line. And here we are a year later on our adventure with Caliwater.”

Jacob Elordi is TAG Heuer’s newest brand ambassador

Gen Z heartthrob Jacob Elordi has a new gig. The 24-year-old actor has been unveiled as an ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer today. As part of his role, the Euphoria star will represent the TAG Heuer Monaco; a unique and modern square-cased timepiece that aims to become as equal a standout and smash hit as Elordi himself. We’ll just leave this campaign image right here…

The Reformation Beach House returns

Easy breezy flirty dresses Out East? Look no further: The Reformation Beach House returns today, ahead of MDW. At Reformation’s East Hampton location, customers can get their mitts on the sustainable brand’s popular dresses, shoes, bridal, denim, and more. The store itself adheres to the eco-conscious mission that launched the company to success, incorporating natural and recyclable materials, vintage furniture, eco-friendly fabrics, hangers, and reusable totes. The store will also offset 100% of electricity usage with wind energy. But wait, there’s more. Shoppers can also recycle their old Ref goodies and receive store credit for future purchases ($25 for shoes, $15 for jeans, $10 for sweaters and activewear). Shop it like it’s hot!

