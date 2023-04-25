Cami Morrone Helps Reformation Launch Handbags, Madelyn Cline Joins The Tag Family, And More!

Reformation unveils handbag offering

Now, your go-to purveyor for flirty summer frocks and kickass denim is also a port of call for handbags. Helping share the news, Daisy Jones & The Six star and quintessential Cali girl Camila Morrone is showing off the lineup in a campaign styled by Danielle Goldberg and shot by Zoey Grossman. The venture is a natural next step for the eco-conscious company, who unveiled shoes to significant fanfare in 2021. The first collection sees three core shapes in a variety of color, with the brand promising that new styles will come on a monthly basis. Said bags will all be designed with classic styles in mind, and sourced responsibly with approved partners and best-in-class sustainable materials. They’ll also be eligible to recycle through the RefRecycling program. Shop them now, with prices starting at $248.

Madelyn Cline is Tag Heuer’s newest brand ambassador

Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline has a new gig, joining luxury Swiss watchmaker as a face of the house. The news comes as Cline stepped out recently at an event hosted in London to mark the 60th anniversary of the Carrera timepiece. By joining forces with Tag Heure, she joins existing star ambassadors such as Ryan Gosling, Jacob Elordi, Patrick Dempsey, and Alexandra Daddario…(talk about a stellar cast, below!). “I love the high-adrenaline, adventurous spirit of TAG Heuer and I’m excited to wear these classic timepieces from the red carpet to the racetrack,” she said.

Alva Chinn stars on Town & Country’s digital cover for May

Town & Country has a must-read feature for all fashion history fans. The outlet casts an eye on the infamous Battle of Versailles, which occurred 50 years ago this November. The event saw five American designers take on five French couture masters in an epic event that model Alva Chinn says was the “beginning of American fashion being recognized as fashion.” Chinn was one of 10 Black models on the American roster of 30 models who took part in the event. She tells Bridget Foley all about it in T&C’s new feature, recalling the American side practicing late into the night as the French monopolized the daytime rehearsal hours. Donna Karan, who was an assistant to Anne Klein at the time and pregnant, also goes down memory lane with Foley about the 1973 event. “What we did blew everybody’s brain. There’s no question about it,” Karan said. Read the whole thing right here.

