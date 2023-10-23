Editor picksNews

Editor’s Pick: Camille Rowe x Reformation

written by Freya Drohan

What: They’re at it again! Almost 10 years after their first dalliance, Reformation and Camille Rowe are back with another collection. While a lot has changed in the past decade, one thing still rings true: the it girl and the go-to brand for it girls everywhere have most definitely still got *it*.

Who: Longtime French-American model and muse Camille Rowe has been influencing the way millennials dress since the birth of the term ‘influencer.’ Meanwhile, sustainably-minded eco-conscious California brand Reformation has been on to a winner with its partnerships this year, in particular. This month alone, there’s already been buzzy drops with Veja and the NYC Ballet, following on its launch of (Kim Cattrall-approved!) handbags this spring.

Why: While the word authenticity gets bandied about a lot when it comes to influencer and brand collaborations, Rowe genuinely has always been a Ref shopper and poster girl for the planet-friendly brand. Indeed, when she first moved to NYC, she was one of the then-emerging company’s earliest shoppers of Ref Vintage. Several of the pieces that have wound their way into this line are inspired by some of those very first finds. Think: slip dresses, relaxed straight-leg jeans, knit minis, sequin skirts, and denim jackets, not to mention the fun HEDONISM slogan crew-neck tee.

Where: thereformation.com

How much: from $48

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

