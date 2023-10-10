Hot on the heels of the zeitgeist’s unwavering obsession with ballet flats, Reformation has gone one step further, collaborating with the New York City Ballet on a capsule of studio-to-street styles like bodysuits, cashmere wraps, off-the-shoulder cardigans, gossamer minis, sheer A-line skirts, and, of course, several pretty leather, lace-up, and studded pump options too.

The collection, which launched yesterday, was celebrated in the most fitting way possible last night at Lincoln Center, as guests descended on David Koch Theater to witness a live private rehearsal, with five dancers from the company practicing Balanchine’s romantic and moving Serenade—the famed choreographer’s first original ballet created in America and one of the NYC Ballet’s signature works. Wendy Whelan, associate artistic director, also hosted an audience Q+A, talking everyone through what goes on behind the scenes every day.

After the dancers’ piano-accompanied performance—the ballerinas were dressed in the items from the collection showcasing their ease of wearability—attendees headed upstairs for cocktails, canapés, zapped permanent jewelry by Catbird, and portraits by Blair Breitenstein.

Among those in the crowd wearing Reformation x New York City Ballet sipping ribbon-trimmed coupes of champagne were Elizabeth Gillies, Veronica Webb, Lauren Cohan, Celeste O’Connor, Willa Fitzgerald, Clara McGregor, Patina Miller, Ivy Getty, Dominique Thorne, Lilly Sisto, Aria Mia Loberti, Gabrielle Richardson, Lauren Servideo, Jane Keltner de Valle, Isolde Brielmaier, Herrana Addisu, and Reformation CEO, Hali Borenstein.

The evening also welcomed guests, from designers to dancers and DJs, including Candice Huffine, Selah Marley, Isabella Massenet, Chloe Wise, Leigh Lezark, Kimberly Drew, Tyler Joe, Arianna Margulis, Nikki Kynard, Melvin Lawovi, Noot Seear, Christie Tyler, Sophie Elgort, Tatiana Hambro, Kim Shui, Dee Poku, Dr. Macrene Alexiades, Dani Stahl, Batsheva Hay, Gigi Burris, Jonathan Cohen, Micaela Erlanger, Marina Larroude, Chloe King, Lizzie Fortunato, Andrew Kwon, Quentin Jones, and many more.

Peek inside the evening below, and get your hands on the collab now.

Images: BFA

