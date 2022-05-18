Daily News: Inside The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful In Media Bash, Cavalli Couture Is Coming, The Return Of Century 21, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Who wasn’t at The Hollywood Reporter’s The Most Powerful People in Media party last night?!

An illustrious crowd of media professionals and A listers hotfooted it to The Pool to celebrate each others’ achievements. Among those being honored at The Hollywood Reporter’s The Most Powerful People in Media bash were Gayle King, Questlove, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush, Don Lemon, Amber Ruffin, Charlamagne tha God, Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, Craig Melvin, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Sunny Hostin. Also joining Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director at The Hollywood Reporter, were Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy, Jeffrey Donovan, Lucien Laviscount, Maye Musk, Erich Bergen, Geneva Carr, Lena Hall, Caroline Rhea, Jimmy Akingbola, Cara Buono, Odelya Halevi, Jihae, Alysia Reiner, Dan Abrams, Samantha Barry, Laura Brown, Candace Bushnell, Joanna Coles, Adam Glassman, Marci Klein, Jay McInerney, Ari Melber, Jordan Roth, Rosanna Scotto, Lori Stokes, Maurice DuBois, Chuck Scarborough, Ubah Hassan, Monica Ahanonu, Amy Fine Collins, Seth Herzog, Karen “Duff” Duffy Lambros, Sandra Lee & Ben Youcef, Fern Mallis, Gretta Monahan, Anh Duong, Daniel Benedict, Sean & Rachelle MacPherson, Drew Nieporent, Carole Radziwill, Sandra Ripert, Renee Rockefeller, Eric Rutherford, Jamie Tisch, Christine Vachon, Tara Westwood, The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Sophie Sumner, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. Get a glimpse inside the soirée, below.

Fausto Puglisi shows first look at Cavalli couture

Couture, but make it cryptic. Roberto Cavalli is set to officially launch couture during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to sources. To whet clients’ appetites, snippets of the collection have been teased on Instagram, with creative director Fausto Puglisi sharing five one of a kind looks on his own platform accompanied by mysterious captions. So, what to expect? Sizzling cut-outs, nude panels, embellishment, feathers, and nods to animal prints—which all makes sense, for a house with codes so rooted in sexiness and sensuality. With the likes of J.Lo, Ciara, Lily James, Meg Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Anitta among his many fans, we can’t wait to see what Cavalli x Cannes x Couture has in store. Watch this space.

Century 21 is coming back

There’s few New Yorkers who don’t have a story of a major Century 21 designer score—and in music to everyone’s ears, the discounted department store is set to return. Century 21 will be re-opening its doors in the Financial District in spring 2023. The news comes after the Gindi family, who founded the company, bought it back when its then-owner declared bankruptcy and closed all stores in 2020. “This is very exciting for us. This is a family business, founded by our father, so it’s not only a business decision, it’s an emotional one, too,” co-CEO Raymond Gindi said of the news. “We also owe it to our customers. Keeping Century 21 going is something we have been pushing toward ever since we closed.”

