The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo came together for a fashionable dinner party at the legendary Sunset Tower to raise a glass to the industry’s most influential stylists. The event came on the eve of the publication’s highly-anticipated annual Power Stylists issue, which is out today.

In attendance were many of this year’s Power Stylists, who most definitely deserved a glass of bubbles or two after a back-to-back run of awards season red carpets and Fashion Month. The 2023 list includes last night’s attendees such as Alexandra Mandelkorn, Erin Walsh—who graces the issue cover with Anne Hathaway—,Georgia Medley, Ilaria Urbinati, Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer Austin, Jordan Johnson, Law Roach, Micah McDonald, Wayman Bannerman, Molly Dickson, Petra Flannery, Samantha McMillen, Sophie Lopez, Warren Alfie Baker, and Wendi Ferreira. Rising Star & Social Star Stylists of the year, Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison, and Enrique Melendez, were also at the fête.

Joining the crowd were many of the stylists’ A list clients, such as Barry Keoghan, Chante Adams, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Harry Shum Jr., Jodie Turner Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Kerry Condon, Lucy Hale, Megan Thee Stallion, and Riley Keough, plus The Hollywood Reporter fashion & beauty director Carol McColgin and Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi.

Check out what they wore, below:

Images: Getty

