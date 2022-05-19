Daily News: Naomi Campbell For Marc Jacobs, MADE Is Back, Manhattan’s Biggest Club Opens This Weekend, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Naomi Campbell stars in Marc Jacobs’ Pre-Fall campaign

Fashion friends Naomi Campbell and Marc Jacobs are reunited. The designer called up the supermodel, aka his ‘chosen family,’ to showcase his Pre-Fall collection. In the images, shot by Danny Reed, Campbell is styled by Larissa Hofmann in the upcoming season’s must-have ready to wear and punchy-hued accessories. As if we weren’t convinced we needed one of those omnipresent The Tote Bag carryalls already, consider us influenced now. Peep the campaign below:

MADE x PayPal is coming—a two-day fashion event curated by Public School

Mark your cals. From June 24-25, Brooklyn Bridge Park will become home to MADE x PayPal. The fashion-meets-culture event will incorporate runway shows, performances, DJ sets, and special appearances by Nas, Parris Goebel, Heron Preston, among others. The best part? It’s free and open to the public. Kicking things off on Friday, Public School will present the New Wave New York Fashion Show in a nod to the 10th anniversary of their own MADE debut. The outing will include work from emerging designers such as Colin LoCascio, Maya Wang (Fried Rice), Long Xu (LORING New York), Des Pierrot, and Michael Graham (Savant Studios) who will collaborate on original designs made with Public School deadstock material. (Attendees can shop the Public School x MADE collection after the show, with all proceeds going to benefit the art-based nonprofit Young New Yorkers. On Saturday, the doors to the MADE x PayPal Marketplace will open at St. Ann’s Warehouse, bringing together product from brands such as Bronx Native, Depop, Fantasy Explosion, Fubu, Sincerely, Tommy, Stadium Goods, Studio 189, The Academy New York, Tiempo de Zafra, Scorpion Records, CISE, The Motherland Plug, and more. The second day will conclude with a group fashion show featuring Kingsley Gbadegesin (K.NGSLEY), Thermal and K$ace (Whensmokeclears), and Shanel Campbell (Bed On Water)—with none other than Parris Goebel performing an opening dance act. Find out more info at ma.de.

Say hello to Manhattan’s largest nightclub, opening this weekend

Hola, Musica. The brainchild of famed hospitality entrepreneurs Giuseppe Cipirani Jr. and Tito Pinton, Musica is finally set to open the doors to its 25,000 square-foot super club on Friday night, bringing a new lease of life to the West 50th Street location where Space Ibiza’s NYC outpost previously stood. Ensuring a memorable opening weekend, Nic Fanciulli is on DJ duty on Saturday night, while nightlife personality Susanne Bartsch is in charge of curating the evening’s entertainment. “I believe New York needs a breath of energy, color, optimism and I hope Musica will get people back to the dance floor, for some good time and eclectic entertainment,” Cipriani Jr. told PageSix. Catch you there!

Italy on Madison returns to NYC

You’re invited, to celebrate all things Italian style. The Italian Trade Agency’s Italy on Madison event is back, running now through May 25. The campaign seeks to highlight everything we all love about food, fashion, and more from the boot. Think: special events, cultural happenings, activations, activities, and promotions, all happening on Madison Avenue. To toast to the program, a kickoff ceremony was held yesterday evening in front of the Italian Trade Commission building, featuring H.E. Mariangela Zappia, Ambassador of Italy to the United States, who was joined by over 100 VIP guests.

Participating stores include Aquatalia, Aquazzura, Armani, Buccellati, Canali, Davide Cenci, Eleutery, Eleventy, Frette, Ippolita, Isaia, Marina Rinaldi, Marina B, Max Mara, Monnalisa, Punto Ottico, Sermoneta Gloves, Tods, Zegna for the fashion houses. B&B Italia, Molteni & Dada, Natuzzi Italia, OnMadisonPark/Arclinea NY, Poliform for Design. And Altesi, Bar Italia, Bocca, Eataly (Il Patio) Il Mulino uptown, La Pecora Bianca, Poppi, San Pietro, Serafina Always, and Tarallucci e Vino NoMad restaurants—and you can find the full program and information on how to register here.

