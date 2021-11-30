Daily News: YSL Celebrates In Style, Adele Announces Vegas Residency, Louis Vuitton Show Will Go Ahead, Zegna Rebrands, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Louis Vuitton to stage show in Miami today

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s shock passing, questions arose about whether Louis Vuitton will forge ahead with plans for the designer’s Spring Summer 2022 collection outing. An announcement made by Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s family has confirmed that the show will go ahead, taking place in Miami this evening at 5.30PM.

Saint Laurent threw an intimate dinner with friends of the brand

To celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach, Saint Laurent brought together a bevy of stylish brand supporters—kitted out in catsuits, feathers, sparkles, and party finery. Among those in attendance were Zoë Kravitz, Amber Valletta, Hailey Bieber, Anja Rubik, Mica Arganaraz, Kiki Willems, Olivia Rodrigo, and more to toast to the artist Sho Shibuya and the YSL-sponsored exhibition of his paintings. Feast your eyes on the style, below!

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency

Adele has found a new home—Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas. The famed venue will host “Weekends with Adele” starting January 21 and running through April 16, 2022. The global chart-topper will perform two shows every weekend, on the back of her smash hit studio album, 30. Presale tickets for the upcoming run of shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan (open now until11.59PM. PST on December 2). The Verified Fan Presale will begin December 7 at 10 AM PST for fans that have received a unique code. With only 4,100 seats in The Colosseum, tickets are bound to sell fast too so don’t delay.

Zendaya has an archival moment in Cavalli

All eyes were on Zendaya at the the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France yesterday. The recent recipient of the CFDA’s Style Icon award proved why she’s a worthy winner in a custom re-edit of a Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2000 dress. The charcoal crepe de chine gown features a spine jewel golden cage linked by micro golden chains, which was re-edited by creative director Fausto Puglisi working side by side her longtime stylist Law Roach.

Welcome to the new era of Ermenegildo Zegna—now just ‘Zegna’

Under the third-generation leadership of Gildo Zegna, the fashion brand has officially rebranded to Zegna. The 110-year old Italian brand, which is expecting to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange soon, also simultaneously promised a new logo. The double-stripe signifier and new Zegna logo are set to be unveiled with a collection to be launched on December 3.

