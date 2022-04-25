Daily News: Inside Gigi Hadid’s Birthday, Laura Brown Weds In Hawaii, Ami Teams Up With Brooklyn Beckham and PUMA, Bazaar’s Beauty Issue, Pat McGrath Launches Skincare, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

A pink dress on the island of Kauai

Congratulations are in order for Laura Brown after she tied the knot on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The former InStyle editor in chief said “I do” to longtime boyfriend Brandon Borror-Chappell, surrounded by some of the industry’s biggest names. Naomi Watts, Kate Bosworth, Michelle Pfeiffer, Miranda Kerr, and Jessica Alba were just a few of the guests in attendance. But of course, the dress upped the ante and was arguably the most noteworthy moment of the weekend-long celebration. The Australia-native wore a custom off the shoulder, tie-waist Valentino dress complete with pockets and a matching veil, all in a gorgeous pastel pink shade. Valentino is not letting up on its pink crusade! Congrats to the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99)

Pat McGrath enlists Naomi Campbell to help her launch skin care

As if Pat McGrath wasn’t already a beauty legend, she is now taking her eponymous brand one step further by launching her first skin care product. Called Divine Skin Rose 001 and formulated by a Korean lab, the milky liquid closely resembles a blendable essence, finding itself somewhere in between a moisturizer and a primer. Formulated with 97% naturally-derived ingredients, a ceramide-boosted oil phase combines with an antioxidant-spiked rose water phase to create McGrath’s signature glow. “The truth is I’ve been working on skin care as long as I have been working in makeup,” says McGrath, who perfected her formula on supermodels over the years—hence Naomi Campbell already being a die-hard fan and signing up to star in the campaign for the rose-tinted glass bottle. “I wouldn’t use anything else,” says Campbell. “You never want your skin to look dried out. It’s not attractive. It’s unbecoming.” Divine Skin Rose 001 launches online exclusively at patmcgrath.com and will be in select Sephora locations in September.

Moda Operandi is going fur-less

Surely some bunny-shaped vegan chocolates are on the way from PETA to Moda Operandi HQ after the luxury fashion etailer confirmed that it has stopped sourcing exotic skins and fur. The announcement comes after PETA sent Moda exposés and information about how animals used in these industries suffer from production. PETA has released several exposés of the exotic-skins industry in the past, with brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, HUGO BOSS, Jil Sander, Karl Lagerfeld, Nordstrom, and Tommy Hilfiger all joining the anti-fur movement. “Exotic skins and fur belong on the animals born with them, not on collars or clutches,” says PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman in a statement provided to the Daily. “The champagne corks are popping at PETA as we celebrate that Moda Operandi is making the fashion world a kinder place for foxes, alligators, and other animals.”

Harper’s Bazaar’s May beauty issue features Lauren Hutton, Sora Choi, Imaan Hammam, and Jill Kortleve

Harper’s Bazaar is once again shining a spotlight on beauty in all its forms. Lauren Hutton, Sora Choi, Imaan Hammam, and Jill Kortleve all sat down with the publication to talk about what beauty means to them. “My family taught me that beauty comes from the inside,” says Hammam. “My mom preaches to me, ‘You’re beautiful. You’re blessed by God. But the most important thing is your heart and how you deal with people and how you care for other people.’” For Choi, it’s all in how you start your day. “One of my morning rituals is drinking green tea with a little bit of sugar. I think it allows for better blood circulation and helps bring down puffiness in the morning. I meditate twice a day. I don’t close my eyes; I stare at my reflection.” Runway regular Kortleve adds: “My mental state couldn’t keep up with the beauty industry’s standards that I thought I had to follow to become successful. So I decided I wanted to become a curve model, one who is larger than straight size, and it opened up a whole new part of the industry that I didn’t even know about.” And sometimes simplicity is the answer, according to Hutton. “The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water. It’s horrifying. I also have an aloe plant. I cut the leaves open, and I put it all over my face and décolletage.” Read the rest of the interviews on Harper’s Bazaar and find the issues on news stands near you now.

PUMA teams up with AMI for campaign featuring Romeo Beckham

Two major street style names are teaming up: PUMA and Parisian house AMI join together in a collaboration that combines tailoring and innovative sportswear design. The debut PUMA x AMI Collection takes inspiration from how happiness starts with the people you surround yourself with and by a new era of achievement–one that doesn’t conform to a specific gender, individual, or appearance. The brands have tapped real life couple Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan for the launch campaign, keeping an air of youth and coolness to it all. With minimalistic branding, a mix a neutral and bold colors, and premium materials, the collection elevates sportswear with an offering of classic PUMA footwear silhouettes like the Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and Suede Mayu, as well as AMI’s recognizable signatures. The apparel includes t-shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, shorts, crews, pants, and bras that mix and match perfectly and the line is even complete with accessories including bucket hats, curve caps, and bags. The collection will now be available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC flagship, and select retailers starting May 6.

Gigi rings in 27 with impeccable fashion

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday with an intimate dinner at Zero Bond in Noho over the weekend. As the weather clears up for spring, the model and mother, as well as her guests, arrived in their best looks to celebrate the night. Hadid wore a custom white lace look from Dion Lee, which included a corset top, duster coat, and matching trousers. She also piled on the Jacquie Aiche pearls, and finished off the monochromatic look with white pumps. Stylish sis Bella went the darker and more seductive route, sporting a pinstripe vest and mini skirt, accessorized with black pointed boots and a tiny shoulder bag. (The Hadids’ off-duty model style remains undefeated!) And the looks didn’t stop there—also in attendance were Blake Lively who opted for a plum mini-dress by Sergio Hudson and Emily Ratajkowski in a vibrant, layered cutout maxi-dress, to name a few. We have already began to plan our looks for Gigi’s 28th birthday next year (invitation pending)….

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell)

Artist-In-Residence: Félix Bonilla Gerena “Los Delirios en la Pintura”

The Hamptons-based Tripoli Gallery has a new exhibition. Puerto Rican artist Félix Bonilla Gerena’s Los Delirios en la Pintura (which translates to The Delirious in the Painting) is a new series of paintings completed during his month long residency in Wainscott and will be showcased at the gallery from April 23 to May 23. Bonilla Gerena’s work is a layered cacophony of gestures and colors, using abstraction and figuration to tell a story all his own. His work extracts the color and energy of a place—tropical, hot, dizzying, sexy, and bursting with life, very much indicative of his upbringing on an island. Using the landscapes of Puerto Rico as his point of departure, his work is as lush and direct, as it is mysterious. Landscapes meet seascapes, interiors meet exteriors, and nude figures emerge from abstract grounds. The last two works completed in his residency, La Danza de las Dos Lunas (The Dance of Two Moons), and “La Virgen del Carmen” Protectora de los Pescadores, 2022, were the beginning conceptual stages for his most recent collection. “I love the parallel histories of the Puerto Rican fishing culture and that of the earlier whalers and ‘Widow Walks’ built into the architecture of the old Sag Harbor homes where the wives would walk in hopes of seeing their husband’s whaling ships returning,” says Bonilla Gerena in a release. “There is a power to the ocean, specifically when people embark into the deep seas without assuredness of coming back.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.