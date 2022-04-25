Miami’s Fashionable Set Came Out To Fête Christofle’s Latest Collection, INFINI, At Their New Bal Harbour Boutique

Forget what you think you know about cutlery. Last week, Miami’s chicsters turned out in force to toast to Christofle’s latest collection, INFINI, and to get a glimpse at their newly-minted boutique on the third floor of the Bal Harbour Shops. Here’s a peek inside the evening.

The elegant soirée was hosted by the Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Stephanie Hill; the former ballerina turned tastemaker behind The Style Bungalow. Those in attendance, who included Gabriela Medina, Angeles Almuna, Valeria Del Rey, Logan Horne, and Gabriella Smith, enjoyed small bites, bubbles by Perrier-Jouët, photo ops, and a unique sensory experience which highlighted the stunning new 15-piece collection.

In keeping with the idea behind the design—simple, innovative essentials which are all about breaking the rules—the space was kitted out with a curated tablescape with linens custom embroidered on recycled fabric by French artist Sarah Espeute: the perfect backdrop to showcase the collection in all its glory. Pierre-Antoine Bollet, General Manager, Americas at Christofle, was even in town to mingle with guests. “Bal Harbor is a place we love and have been calling home for 20 years. It was a pleasure to partner with the Daily Front Row and enjoy French art de vivre with friends of Christofle for an evening,” he said of the celebration for the re-envisioned boutique. The French brand, which began as a goldsmith in 1830, is on the cusp of marking its 200th anniversary, and is doing so in style by opening retail locations in meccas like New York and Singapore.

West Palm Beach-based style savant Hill, who has amassed a following of almost 220,000 thanks to her romantic outfit and dreamy interiors posts, added: “Christofle to me is about making your everyday moments at home feel indulgent. It’s a reminder to appreciate the small things like dining with friends at home: ordering takeout and pairing it with fine china and exquisite flatware. ” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

See below for the evening’s style…

Images: Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.Com

