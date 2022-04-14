Daily News: H&M Fêtes Iris Apfel In Palm Beach, Inside The FIT Awards, Cannes Lineup Announced, David Koma x Koral, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The FIT Awards honors Serena Williams, Michael Kors, Brandice Daniel, and more

NYC’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) enlisted Nina Garcia and Michael Kors to host its annual awards gala at The Shed last night, honoring Serena Williams, Aerin Lauder, Debra Martin Chase, Brandice Daniel, and the aforementioned designer. The event, which was attended by powerhouses and A listers such as Carolyn Murphy, Ivan Bart, Wes Gordon, Francisco Costa, Dapper Dan, Pearlena Igbokwe, Fern Mallis, Sela Ward, Richie Shazam, Simon Huck, Veronica Webb, Alina Cho, Laya DeLeon Hayes, MadMarj, Maxwell Osborne, and FIT President Joyce F. Brown, raised a staggering $1.5 million for the FIT Foundation. The organization nurtures next-gen talent among the school’s students. (Kors himself is an FIT alumnus!) Peep the evening’s style, below!

Cannes is coming

The Cannes Film Festival is returning for its 75th edition, with the festivities kicking off on May 17 and running though May 28. At a press conference today, the full program was announced—although additions are to come—with 18 movies in Competition. As for the glitz and glamour, we will definitely see style fixtures including Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart walk the red carpet as their films Three Thousand Years of Longing and Crimes of the Future are respectively launching at the event in the South of France. For more film buzz, see here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

H&M fêtes Iris Apfel in Palm Beach

Fashion icon Iris Apfel was the toast of the town in Palm Beach earlier this week, as H&M hosted a colorful luncheon to celebrate their collaboration with the tastemaker. VIPs, including model and campaign star Tess McMillan, Devon Windsor, Winnie Harlow, and Martha Hunt, gathered at The Colony Hotel’s Solarium for an afternoon of fun. The guest of honor? Iris herself, not to mention a hologram version of the 100-year-old New Yorker, who greeted attendees at the entrance via Porto hologram. The collection of voluminous and vividly-hued skirts, dresses, coats, suits, and accessories launches online and in select stores today, so don’t delay.

David Koma’s collaboration with Koral lands today

This sustainable ‘luxleisure’ collection from two celebrity-adored brands might just entice us to reactivate our gym membership. London-based Georgian designer and David Koma and Ilana Kugel’s fashion-forward sportswear Koral have teamed up on a collection of technical pieces ready for both the studio and the street. Included in the line of 24 pieces are USA-made bodysuits, laser cut leggings, boxy hoodies, branded sports bras, bike shorts, and more crafted with biodegradable fabrics, premium Italian French Terry, and Koral’s trademarked Blackout fabric, with specific attention paid to conscious methods of production. The adjoining campaign stars model and electric scooter racer Jordan Rand, who is taking part in the world’s first eSkootr championship, promoting sustainable mobility choices with a net-zero carbon racing series. With prices starting at $98, there’s never been a better time to book that class you’ve been contemplating.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.