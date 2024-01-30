Who Is Moschino’s New Designer? Plus! And Louis Vuitton’s Next Ambassador Is……

Moschino names new top designer

Meet Adrian Appiolaza, the style savant from Argentina who’s set to chart a new course for Moschino as the brand’s next creative director. The appointment follows in the wake of the sudden tragic passing of Davide Renne who was only 10 days into the role when he suffered a heart attack last November. There’s no time to waste for Appiolaza, who is getting ready to dazzle with his debut collection for womenswear, menswear, and accessories at Milan Fashion Week next month. With an impressive resume peppered with stints at Miu Miu, Chloé, and Louis Vuitton, and a recent stint as ready to wear design director at buzzy brand Loewe under Jonathan Anderson, it seems like the Buenos Aires-born maestro is ready to paint a fresh, contemporary stroke on Moschino’s iconic canvas. It helps that he’s been steadily collecting archival pieces from Franco Moschino too. “The jackets with 3-D postcards, the dress with a skirt made with twenty bras, the countless trompe-l’oeil: as a creative and a collector, the list of creations by Franco Moschino that have entered the history of fashion is almost endless. The essence of his talent, for me, is to inhabit his time—a mission he carried out with enviable lightness, opening a window for all of us to imagine, in our own way, the future,” Appiolaza said in a release announcing his appointment. Mark your calendars for Feb 22- Milan’s never seen a tango like this!

Louis Vuitton and Saoirse Ronan make it official

Stepping into the chic shoes of Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador role is none other than Saoirse Ronan. The Irish actress and four-time Oscar nominee, known for her fearless fashion choices and enchanting acting in movies from Little Women to Lady Bird, is set to radiate across the luxury maison’s advertising campaigns. It’s no fashion fling, either: Ronan has been turning heads in Louis Vuitton ensembles for years; from Los Angeles to Sundance. Toting a style as versatile as her acting, Ronan’s appointment is like a perfect script for a screen icon: full of elegance and a touch of the unexpected. “I have admired Saoirse’s career for many years now, I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays,” Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections, said in a media alert. “And what’s more, behind her talent lies such a charming and bright person. With the promotional tour for her latest movie Blitz on the horizon, expect this partnership to be a blockbuster hit in the fashion world.

