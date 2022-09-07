The Museum At FIT Honored Maria Grazia Chiuri Of Dior—And Brought The Best Dressed New Yorkers Out To Celebrate

Dare we say that Midtown was having an unusually fashionable mid-day, mid-week moment today? That’s because Dior’s revered creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was in town to be honored by The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT with its 2022 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. As NYFW loomed, guests gathered to raise a glass to the designer and the work of NYC’s only museum dedicated to the art of fashion.

Attendees gathered at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for a chic cocktail hour on the terrace, followed by a seated luncheon and remarks by FIT’s Dr. Joyce F. Brown and Dr. Valerie Steele, both of whom expressed their gratitude that Chiuri would later go and speak with FIT students and offer them guidance. The event was presented by Nordstrom, and Pete Nordstrom also delivered a short address to the crowd.

Samira Nasr, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, delivered a passionate speech about the contributions of Chiuri to not only fashion, but to furthering the open conversation surrounding female empowerment, equality, the meaning of feminism, and the intersection of art and style. Nasr recalled her nervousness about first meeting Chiuri some years ago when she was fashion director at Elle, only to discover that the designer was warm-hearted, curious, and joyful. “Meeting her was confirmation about the way [she] approaches fashion,” she said. “It’s not an escape from the world but as a way to take it in. A way to make sense of it and to embrace everyone and everything it has to offer.”

Chiuri added, “I am really touched to be here in the context of The Museum at FIT, a space for research on fashion, a space for education. This is something very special – to understand that fashion is part of culture, part of history, and that by studying it, we understand ourselves and our society. This is something central to my work. It is what inspires me. Every collection is an opportunity to study, to read, to research. To start conversations with artists, with women artists around the world who help me understand what fashion is really about – clothes, but also culture and identity. It is with them that I share the honor of this award today.”

The luncheon was co-chaired by Julie Macklowe, founder and CEO of The Macklowe Whiskey, and Kara Ross. Notable guests included Kat Graham, Pete Nordstrom, Derek Blasberg, Francisco Costa, Ken Downing, Aurora James, Nina Garcia, Julia Haart, Candace Bushnell, Rickie De Sole, Timo Weiland (DJ of the luncheon), Jean Shafiroff, Ramy Brook Sharp, Liz Peek, Fern Mallis, Cameron Silver, Fe Fendi, Eleanor Kennedy, Veronica Webb, Yaz Hernandez, and many, many stylish others. Proceeds from the event will be directed to The Museum at FIT for its exhibitions, programming, and symposia.

Peep inside, below!

Images: BFA

