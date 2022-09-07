WATCH: Short Film Honors Edward Enninful & His Memoir—With A Little Help From Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Jourdan Dunn, Tilda Swinton, And More!

As Edward Enninful’s memoir, A Visible Man, begins to populate book shelves around the world, KLOSS films, helmed by the British Vogue editor in chief’s husband Alec Maxwell, has released a new film to celebrate the visionary fashion force.

In the film, which was released today, pivotal moments from Enninful’s life are highlighted as a cast of influential models and entertainment stars read excerpts from the book. From his time growing up in Ghana, heartbreaking accounts of racism experienced in the industry, his formative memories of Notting Hill Carnival, and how he first met now-BFF Kate Moss, his nearest and dearest share Enninful’s story with the audience as they wear his distinctive outfit of black suit, white shirt, and thick-rim glasses.

The film features Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Chan, Maya Jama, Sienna Miller, Tilda Swinton, Kristen McMenamy, Joel Edgerton, Simone Ashley, Jodie Turner Smith, and Omari Douglas, among others.

Of the endeavor, Maxwell says: “This film tells my husband, Edward Enninful’s story. I wanted to suggest his bravery and humor and to present it as a trailer for his book, A Visible Man, narrated by some of the people closest to him. Edward wrote the book throughout lockdown, right under my nose. I knew a lot of the story already, but not all, so this whole thing feels very personal. The book, this film, and all of the people who have come together to bring this to life.”

In a statement, Enninful added his gratitude that so many of his friends and supporters would take part. “My message is about inclusion and representation and I hope the film and my memoir inspire all to open doors and walk through,” he said.

A Visible Man: the film, launches today, and can be accessed here.

