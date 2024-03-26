Balenciaga’s Summer campaign puts family front and center

Family values! For Balenciaga’s Summer 2024 campaign, creative director Demna is leaning in. The designer’s newest ad series has tapped those close to his heart as muses—including his mother Ella Gvasalia, husband Loïk Gomez (also known as BFRND), former professor Linda Loppa, and friends Eliza Douglas, Renata Litvinova, and Krish Ghai. Rounding out the cast are go-to Balenciaga models Tommy Blue, Khadim Sock, Bibi Hoad, Simone Embrack, Jay Pak, and Noureddine Boudaakat. All are outfitted in the brand’s neutral, oversized athleisure, suiting, and eveningwear, shot by photographer Jitka Hanzlová against various mansion-printed backdrops to wink at the idea of what “luxury” truly means.

Louis Vuitton celebrates Tyler, The Creator’s new men’s capsule in Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton fêted its hyped Tyler, The Creator men’s capsule collection, which was designed by the multi-hyphenate for the Spring 2024 season—notably the first collaboration under creative director Pharrell Williams. To toast to the launch, the maison gathered fashion plates including Donald Glover, Law Roach, Jaden Smith, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Peso Pluma, Jules Smith Jr., Paul Downs, Cam Hicks, Lionel Boyce, Travis Bennett, A$AP Nast, and more, to mingle and enjoy music by Blondie Beach at its Rodeo Drive boutique. The store has also been redesigned to display the collection’s core colors and motifs, including its Airedale Terrier, whimsical iterations on Vuitton’s signature trunks, and a palette of pastels, chocolate, and vanilla tones. Peek inside the celebration, below:

Images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Rihanna is Vogue China‘s April cover star

Rihanna is the latest covergirl for Vogue China, fronting the publication’s April issue with not one, but five covers—one of which she teased the Internet with on Monday. In the new Western-inspired editorial, the mogul and performer wears ensembles from labels including Louis Vuitton and CPLUS Series. Her accompanying interview with outgoing editor in chief Margaret Zhang covers a range of topics, as well, including the beauty industry, motherhood, and making her parents proud. “The most beautiful thing… is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group,” she tells Zhang. “It’s really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be… they should embrace it completely, because it’s beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUEplus (@vogueplus)

Cartier’s stars align in new Trinity anniversary campaign

To mark the 100th anniversary of its interlocking Trinity rings, Cartier tapped a star-studded cast for a new campaign. The high jewelry brand’s latest imagery features Blackpink star Jisoo, Paul Mescal, Yara Shahidi, Labrinth, and Jackson Wang, strolling along ring-shaped shadows in the desert. All are adorned in a new tri-toned range of Trinity jewelry, inspired by bonds of friendship, passion, and family—which you can discover now on the brand’s website.

Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui embrace friendship in new collaboration

New York City’s most fashionable BFFs, Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui, have teamed up for a new collaboration. The pair’s latest launch features a limited-edition version of Jacobs’ hit Snapshot bag, as well as a color-blocked varsity jacket—each accented with graphics by illustrator Will Broome, one of his longtime collaborators. Both are part of a year-round slate of releases for Jacobs, who’s marking 2024 as a celebration of 40 years of his namesake label. You can discover the duo’s collaboration on both Jacobs and Sui’s websites. “Marc and I have been friends forever,” Sui said in a release. “This collaboration has been such a privilege to work on. There is nothing better than creating with a friend.”

Anine Bing gets sporty with Reebok for Princess Diana capsule

Anine Bing is teaming up with Reebok on a capsule collection inspired by the late Princess Diana’s legendary off-duty style. The pair’s ’80s-worthy line will feature Reebok’s Classic Nylon sneakers, Freestyle Hi sneakers, and Classic foam slides, cast in a chic Bing-approved palette of blue, white, and black. Rounding out the range is an assortment of oversized sweatshirts, bike shorts, bodysuits, and a collared shirt accented by a custom collegiate-inspired crest, according to Sole Retriever. You can shop the $150-$250 range when it launches on Reebok and Bing’s websites, stores, and select retailers on April 9.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to partner with a brand as iconic as Reebok,” Bing shared. “We designed the collection for modern women on the move with an emphasis on casual daywear inspired by the off-duty ease of vintage muses in the early ‘90s. These pieces are intended to pair not only with sportswear but elevated even further with your go-to, everyday essentials like a tailored blazer and wide-leg denim.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reebok (@reebok)

Annie Flanders’ archive goes to auction at Bohnams

For those wishing for authentic editorial nostalgia, you can now own a piece of Details founder Annie Flanders‘ archive. An assortment of the late retail buyer and editor’s belongings are part of Bohnams’ new “Remarkable Women” auction, live until April 2. Spanning lots 25-55, items for bidding include letters, photographs, and drawings by Bill Cunningham, Steven Meisel, Stephen Gan, Bruce Weber, Gianni Versace, and more, as well as photography books, vintage fashion T-shirts, Flanders’ 1984 CFDA award, and a full archive of Details issues. Starting bids currently range from $10 to $3,000 on the Bonhams website.

