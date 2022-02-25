Daily News: John Demsey Responds To Posting Racial Meme, Gucci! Etro! The Latest From Milan! Jordan Barrett & Fernando Casablancas For Chrome Hearts, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

John Demsey apologizes for racist meme repost

Estee Lauder’s group president John Demsey was suspended from the company this week for posting a racist meme on his Instagram account. This afternoon he took to Instagram to apologize and express his remorse and sorry. Demsey reveals he reposted the meme without reading it beforehand.

“Not only did I hurt many people whom I respect, the terrible mistake that I made has undermined everything I have been working for since I began my career 31 years ago. The meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for and I should have never reposted it.”

He has received supportive comments from Maye Musk, Inez & Vinoodh, and Alina Cho.

Read the full apology below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Demsey (@jdemsey)

Gucci presents Exquisite Gucci

With Rihanna & A$AP & bump sitting front row, all eyes were on Gucci. Alessandro Michele presented his latest within a hall of mirrors at the Gucci Hub in Milan. Exquisite by name, exquisite by nature! The collection also brought forward a surprise collaboration, with adidas. True to form, the offering had plenty of appeal, both commercially and editorially, particularly when it came to the corduroy suiting take on the sports brand’s unmistakable tracksuit silhouette. With a runway cast that included Eva Herzigova and an 84-look collection full of brand signatures and tongue-in-cheek accessories, there’s something for everyone. Life’s Gucci, life’s exxxxx-quizzz-eeet!

Hippie hippie shake at ETRO

Veronica Etro had a love affair with all things tactile for Fall ’22. The designer presented her womenswear collection for the family-ran house today, and from tapestry textures to patchwork fur and a Pepto-Bismol-hued velvet suit, her girl will need to look no further for chic coverup options come next season. The signature ETRO paisley was seen transformed into a blown up, abstract version of itself on items like puffer jackets, while reoccurring brand hits like floaty boho maxis, blanket coats, borrowed-from-the-boys blazers, and braided belts all came out to play too. In her show notes, the designer said she wanted to arm her muse with something that would prime her for the “concrete jungle” and “the wild landscape.” With this offering, looks like she’s all set!

Chrome Hearts launches Spring Summer ’22 campaign

Newlyweds Jordan Barrett and Fernando Casablancas are starring front and center in Chrome Hearts’ new season campaign, captured, fittingly, in the city of love. The duo were photographed in and around the streets of Paris by Chrome Hearts owner Laurie Lynn Stark, showcasing new silk loungewear and eyewear styles, as well as denim looks and fine jewelry the brand is known for.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.