Five Ukrainian Brands To Support Now & Always

As the world collectively tries to process the unfathomable scenes in Ukraine, we’re reminded of the things we can do to support. As well as directing donations to verified funds, another thing that is helpful is supporting Ukraine-based brands. Many founders and designers have taken to Instagram to galvanize followers for support.

Sleeper, a brand known for it’s feather-trimmed pajamas and linen day dresses, is one such brand. In an update to their community, they shared: “Sleeper was born during the Ukrainian Revolution. The Revolution of Dignity. In those dark days, we felt our national identity and strength as Ukrainians more clearly than ever. A feeling so immense it sparked the creation of the unique, beautiful garments that are made by the hands of our incredible women at Sleeper today. It was during that time, 8 years ago, that we decided to put beauty and light into the world. We wanted to nurture love and care in people by giving them a way to love themselves. To care for themselves, even when they are alone at home where no one sees them. Now we are at home with our families and loved ones, but today, we really need you to see us. See Ukraine. Because Ukraine needs your support, your love. In the name of peace. Glory to Ukraine!”

With that in mind, here are some brands to support.

Sleeper

Aka, the brand that launched the pajamas-as-evening attire trend. Sleeper, launched in 2014 by two former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, is both ethically crafted and fashion-focused, with no shortage of celebrity fans including Katy Perry, Brie Larson, Kourtney Kardashian, Aurora James, Busy Philipps, Chloë Grace Moretz, Zoey Deutch, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Veronika Heilbrunner, and Lena Dunham amongst others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sleeper (@daily_sleeper)

FROLOV

In the words of its founder Ivan Frolov, FROLOV bridges the gap with its “couture to wear” offering. Beyond its undeniably gorgeous pieces, like corsets and rhinestone-encrusted dresses, the brand has a staunch commitment to social responsibility and furthering the discussion around LGBTQ+ and gender issues. It’s no wonder he’s found fans in the likes of Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, and Rita Ora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FROLOV (@frolovheart)

Paskal

Former LVMH Prize finalist Julie Paskal launched her namesake brand in 2010—and it’s been an explosion of pretty silhouettes and tulle every since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PASKAL (@paskalclothes)

Nué Studio

You can blame glitzy partywear brand Nué for your crystal obsession. Another oft-copied label, its founder mines old Hollywood and jazz age-era references to create sparkly tops, skirts, dresses, and bags that instantly go viral. Shine on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUÉ (@nue_studio)

Cult Naked

Another celebrity-adored brand (think: Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner, Josephine Skriver, and Jas Tookes) that has inspired no shortage of copycats—are you sensing a pattern here?—is Cult Naked. Founded by Mary Furtas, it’s fast become a go-to for its sensual leather two-piece sets and figure-hugging designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CULTNAKED (@cultnaked)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.