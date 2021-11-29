Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The Pirelli Calendar 2022 is here

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!

Cate Blanchett covers PORTER

Australian thesp Cate Blanchett is PORTER’s latest digital cover star; opening up to the mag about everything from her unlikely style icon (Fran Leibowitz!) to social media and soapboxing. On the cusp of the release of Don’t Look Up—her new movie with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, and Jonah Hill—and the TV show Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, all eyes are about to be on the mom-of-four once again. To accompany her interview, the actress features in an editorial that Leibowitz would be proud of, with no shortage of languid tailoring and slouchy suiting from the likes of The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Alexander McQueen.

Anthropologie to take over Grand Central for Giving Tuesday

In honor of Giving Tuesday (11/30), Anthropologie will host a one-day pop-up in Manhattan’s Grand Central Station in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The aforementioned is the retailer’s exclusive charitable partner for the season, meaning Anthro will match customer donations and create and donate holiday-themed craft kits for CMN Hospitals’ young patients. From 8AM tomorrow, the experiential and interactive pop-up will highlight the brand’s most beloved candles—with 100% of all sales benefitting CMN Hospitals. Stop by and shop for a good cause—and consider your next hostess gift sorted.

Burberry and Marcus Rashford team up to improve children’s literacy

In partnership with English footballer star, youth advocate and founder of the Marcus Rashford Book Club, Marcus Rashford MBE, Burberry is placing an important spotlight on the issue of children’s literacy. Through the new initiative, Burberry will provide funding to transform school libraries and donate books, ensuring disadvantaged children in the UK can develop their vital literacy skills, and continue to support organizations to further the mission. In the U.S., Burberry is also building upon its existing partnership with Wide Rainbow to provide access to arts education in underserved neighborhoods. Funding will help to create 15 libraries across New York City and its outer boroughs, as well as three larger libraries in Los Angeles, Detroit, and NYC, with each space receiving over 100 children’s books.

