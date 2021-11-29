Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Star Lurex Maxi Dress

What: A made-you-look figure-skimming maxi that screams “festivities!” Flattering puff sleeves, a tasteful v-neck, and ruffle detailing around the waist combined with a floor-sweeping length ensure this dress is ready for everything that the hectic holiday season can throw at you.

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once. Why: It’s our first semi-normal holiday season in quite some time, so who really knows what to wear anymore?! Luckily, this star-printed number in an eye-catching shade of pillar box red covers a myriad of wardrobe dilemmas. A company retreat with your boss? Check. Broadway with the girls? Check. Lunch at The Polo Bar? Sure thing—if you can snag a coveted holiday season res, that is.

Where: nicolemiller.com

How much: $585

