Daily News: Chanel Cruise In Florence, Precious Lee For Amazon Fashion, Thom Browne’s Swim Campaign, A Samantha Jones Storyline Teased For AJLT Season 2, And More!

Chanel 2021/22 Métiers d’art replica show

For the first time since the pandemic, Chanel took its artisinally-crafted Métiers d’art show on the road again. Landing in Florence, the collection was showcased at the historical Stazione Leopolda railway station in front of 1,000 guests. Among those in attendance to witness the show were Penélope Cruz, Caroline de Maigret, Sofia Coppola, and Peggy Gou, who watched the metropolitan and sophisticated offering of tweed, knits, low-slung denim, diamanté-studded separates, drop waist skirts, and iterations on the famed Chanel camellias flower pin float past. Get a sense of the collection, below:

Amazon Fashion is expanding to Europe—calls in Precious Lee & co. to spread the word

Amazon Fashion has announced the expansion of its Luxury Stores to Europe. This means the unrivaled shopping experience first introduced in the US in September 2020 will now be available to customers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Think: ready-to-wear collections from the likes of Christopher Kane, Dundas, Elie Saab, Mira Mikati, Rianna+Nina, Boglioli, Jonathan Cohen, and Altuzarra (with more fashion and beauty brands set to come on board in the near future) all shoppable via the platform and with the same fast, reliable, free shipping. To celebrate the news, Amazon Fashion unveiled a campaign shot by Angelo Pennetta, styled by Charlotte Collet, and featuring Kristen McMenamy, Precious Lee, Leon Dame, and Dara. Catch a glimpse, below:

Thom Browne’s inaugural swim campaign is here

Did you know you can extend your penchant for a Thom Browne uniform all the way to the pool? Giving you all the inspiration you need to channel your TB S/S vibe, the designer’s first swim campaign lands today, featuring moody black and white visuals shot by Richard Phibbs. The board shorts placed front and center come with four bar stripes, adjustable drawstrings (allowing you to wear them high-waisted or low-slung), and are rendered in a proprietary swim tech fabric made in Italy. There’s also blouson jackets, to complete the look. The beach better be ready!

Introducing FARFETCH BEAT—a new series from Farfetch—kicking off with Peter Do & Opening Ceremony

Farfetch sure has their finger on the beat. The online luxury marketplace has unveiled its new concept series FARFETCH BEAT, which will bring exclusive, limited-edition collaborations and products to its global audience. The first in the series, revealed today, brings together designer of tomorrow Peter Do with mainstays Opening Ceremony for their inaugural collab. The Opening Ceremony x Peter Do collection features the former’s famous varsity jacket recut and reimagined in the latter’s signature clean-lined minimalism. The jacket is also derived in upcycled parachute material (eagle-eyed fans will remember it from his first runway show set!) and Do’s now-recognizable “spacer” fabric. The jackets, in black and white, are even numbered to reference their exclusivity, and include a cardholder in each jacket pocket with a handwritten note from Leon, Lim, and Do. Opening Ceremony is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, making these pieces all the more collector’s item-worthy. Run!

Images: Katsu Naito

Samantha Jones is coming back….maybe

Buckle up. Sex and the City’s most outrageous protagonist will have a storyline in season two of And Just Like That. Michael Patrick King revealed to Variety that fans can expect to see the PR exec pop up in the storyline once more, although he wasn’t giving much away. “It’s all so new right now,” he said. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real. My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much on separate runways,” he added. Huh??? MPK also shared that production for season two will kick off in October, meaning fans of the franchise can expect new episodes to come in early 2023. Meanwhile, see what SJP said about the rumored feud with actress Kim Cattrall when she finally broke her silence on the matter.

Vivrelle unveils new members-only showroom and social club

Forget co-working spaces or gyms, we want to be a part of an accessories club. Luxury rental service Vivrelle has cut the ribbon on its new retail space in NoMad; a first-of-its-kind concept which allows members to swap, shop, and socialize all in one pretty space. The 14,000 square foot location serves as a showroom to showcase the rotating assortment of designer bags and jewelry available for rental or purchase, all while giving members a location to relax while enjoying coffee, tea, wine, cocktails, and ever-important high-speed wifi. Vivrelle will also integrate exclusive member programming, such as workout classes with guest celebrity trainers, retail activations and social events with partners like Barry’s Boot Camp, Caraway, Daily Harvest, and Sakara. Take a look at the space, designed by Hilary Matt, and learn more about membership options here.

