Markarian Fêted Its Resort ’23 Collection At Saks Alongside NYC’s Best-dressed Party Girls

Say hello to the pretty-as-a-picture dresses and separates you’re bound to see on the red carpet and social scene for the season ahead. Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian unveiled her Resort ’23 collection yesterday afternoon with a salon-style daytime preview at Saks. To fully toast to the collection, the designer and Saks’ chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies hosted an intimate dinner on the terrace of L’Avenue later that day, surrounded by industry insiders and supporters of the brand.

Dining in style, guests wore various Markarian cocktail dresses and pieces from the NYC-based label’s archive and most recent collection. Gathering for a cocktail hour, attendees snapped pictures of the floral arrangements by Missi Flowers and heard brief toasts from Margolies and O’Neill before tucking into a meal comprised of the eatery’s famed tuna tartare, fries, steak, seafood. To end the night, an after-dinner drink and sampling of the delectable dessert offering took place inside in the Chalet.

Among those in attendance were Nicky Hilton, Finnegan Biden, Veronica Webb, Maye Musk, Abby Phillip, Charlotte Groeneveld, Micaela Erlanger, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jordan Foster, Lili Buffet, Cece Barfield Thompson, Kathy Lee, Lydia Fenet, Alexa Von Tobel, Bailey Moon, Morgan Radford, Faran Krentcil, and more.

Take a peek at some of the divine Resort offering, and feast your eyes on the evening of celebrations, below.

Images: BFA

