Daily News: Beyoncé Sizzles For Ivy Park, Cosmo Cuts Back On Print Issues, Black Fashion Fair Makes It To Print, Simone Biles Talks to PORTER, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Beyoncé makes her Ivy Heart debut

The hive is shaking! Beyoncé has just teased the next installment of her Ivy Park athleisure brand in collaboration with Adidas. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, fans look set to be treated to a new Ivy Heart offering. The collection will seemingly include Bey-ified sneakers like the Ultraboost, the Stan Smith, the Superstar Mule, and the Savage V4, as well as heart-covered tracksuits, sweaters, sweatpants, and a latex dress. Someone’s in for a lucky V-Day! Joining Bey are the likes of Tyson Beckford, Shu Pei, and Karrueche. We. Are. Obsessed. Get it when it drops on Feb 9!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

Cosmopolitan is switching it up

Beginning this year, Hearst-owned publication Cosmopolitan will print eight themed issues, each dedicated to a different subject and numbered, rather than tied to a specific month. The switch comes as Cosmo continues to downsize its publishing schedule: the mag has been printing less issues each year, with 10 editions in 2020, and only nine issues in 2021. “We are calling it the ‘2022 collection’ and we really wanted to make something that does feel collectible and that you want to live on your coffee table instead of putting it into your recycle pile,” Jessica Pels, editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, said. The first issue has been named “Issue 1: The Love Issue” will focus on the widening scope of how love is defined, featuring actor Sydney Sweeney who’s seen styled in this season’s dreamiest pieces by fashion director Cassie Anderson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Black Fashion Fair moves to print

Black Fashion Fair, online retailer and creative agency, is making its way to print! Launched in 2020, the agency has focused its efforts on shining a light on Black fashion stories. Working with photographers like Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice, and brands like Theophilio, BFF has served as a beacon in an industry that can sometimes be void of diversity. “I wanted to give a real worldview of Black fashion, style and culture as it exists right now,” says Antoine “Bibby” Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair. “I’m putting value on Black things, value on Black designers, and that’s doing it at the highest level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Fashion Fair (@blackfashionfair)

Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger’s latest line

Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger is diving deeper into ready-to-wear. The designer is expanding on her current offering with a collection focusing on luxury silk. Following the Fall 2021 introduction of cashmere sets, the new Spring 2022 collection offers classic 24-hour styling staples meant to transition and travel from home to the office and after-hours, composed of a long sleeve button up top and matching pant with a subtle tuxedo pant braid and matching piping accentuating the cuffs and collar. “Silk is one of my favorite raw materials which I’m delighted to introduce into my collections of everyday closet staple styles,” says Oclepo-Hilfiger. “It’s one of the most environmentally friendly materials and biodegradable, as sustainability becomes increasingly important, but above all, it’s one of the most beautiful fabrics against bare skin.” The silk collection will be available for purchase on DeeOcleppo.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Ocleppo (@deeocleppo)

Simone Biles talks to PORTER about her life after the Olympics

Nobody puts Olympic gold-medalist Simone Biles in a box. As if four gold medals weren’t enough, Biles has now landed on the digital cover of PORTER, where she opens up about being a voice for the voiceless, the love she has for her community, and nurturing her time outside of gymnastics. Following the media frenzy that surrounded the athlete after she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old spoke about her schedule post-Olympics. “There’s no timeline and there’s nothing that’s really urgent from me right now,” she tells me, referring to the welcome change of pace. “My whole life has been go, go, go… So it’s kind of nice to take a step back and relax.” On the topic of sexual violence related to gymnastics, Biles said “II’ll always continue to be a voice for the voiceless, gymnastics can be a safe place.”

Bad Bunny stars in Jacquemus campaign

From selling out concert tours to starring in fashion campaigns, Bad Bunny’s reach extends far. Being no stranger to fashion, he is now the newest face of Jacquemus. Bad Bunny was photographed in Miami in January by Tom Kneller, previewing Jacquemus’ latest, named “Le Splash.” Always pushing gender norms, the singer poses poolside in a pink linen mini and powder blue mules. He was even photographed jet-skiing while wearing only a magenta puffer vest—where on Miami Beach is this jet-ski rental?! (Asking for a friend, of course!) Simon Porte Jacquemus, designer of the brand, promised more Bad Bunny soon so we will be eagerly waiting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.