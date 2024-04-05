Beyoncé returns to the rodeo for second W digital cover—and gets Levi’s 1.5 billion views

Cowbey hive, rise up! W magazine has revealed a second cover for Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” era, following the viral launch of its first digital issue with the multi-hyphenate last week. This iteration, shot by Pamela Hanson, finds Queen B grasping a horse’s reins in in a custom Louis Vuitton suit, hat, and sunglasses, accessorized with Dries Criel jewelry and styled by Shiona Turini and Sara Moonves. The moment coincides with the news that her new song “Levii’s Jeans” generated 1.5 billion impressions and counting for denim brand Levi’s, according to Yahoo news.

Icon Denim takes over Golden Diner to celebrate Smoothie capsule collection

Icon Denim threw a colorful bash at Golden Diner on Wednesday, celebrating the Los Angeles-based brand’s new Smoothie capsule collection. The pale purple line smoothly matched on-site activations, from French fries to collaborative OM New York smoothies. Guests including Vienna Skye, Anahita Moussavian, Angel Zheng, Nelson Tiberghien, Isabelle Chaput, Jenna Perry, Jorge Morales, Melissa Vale, Madison Rexroat, Noelia Rojas-West, Kevin LeBlanc, and Vanessa Fuchs mingled while snapping Polaroids throughout the TikTok-beloved hotspot. Order up!

Mango taps Victoria Beckham for a chic new collaboration

Mango’s tapped Victoria Beckham for its latest collaborative capsule collection. The duo’s line features an array of minimalist dresses, knits, handbags, and more in a chic palette of pale tan, green, black, and white, combining Mango’s contemporary ease with Beckham’s signature feminine flair. Shoppers can discover the full collection when it launches on Mango’s website on April 23, just in time for the label’s landmark 40th anniversary.

Frame celebrates Amelia Gray’s Spring 2024 campaign with a breezy LA dinner

Checking into the Chateau! Frame brought its Spring 2024 campaign with Amelia Gray to life in Los Angeles, hosting a swanky dinner at the Chateau Marmont. Gray was front and center for the occasion, even making the event a family affair with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin and mom Lisa Rinna. Additional guests included Erik Torstensson, Aurora James, Justin Theroux, Charlotte Lawrence, Yara Shahidi, Devon Carlson, Laura Harrier, Giveon, Angela Sarafyan, Aubri Ibrag, Francesca Reale, Henry Eikenberry, Rachel Matthews, Stella Banderas, Albert Hammond Jr., Kilo Kish, and Derek Blasberg.

Images: Stefanie Keenan for Getty

Jean Paul Gaultier will be honored with Center Dinner’s 2024 Corporate Impact Award

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Community Center’s annual Center Dinner will return to Cipriani Wall Street this month, with one of the night’s top honors going to Jean Paul Gaultier. Gaultier’s fragrance business will be honored with the organization’s Corporate Impact Award, presented to its team by Richie Shazam. The night will also feature special appearances by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” cast members Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Q, and Sapphira Cristál in addition to other stars, ensuring a night to remember.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Center (@lgbtcenternyc)

Bridal Fashion Week brings romance—and wedding drama—to New York City

Here comes the bride! Bridal Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 season kicked off April with an array of diamonds, champagne, and plenty of white dresses across Manhattan. One of the most viral moments came from Galia Lahav, whose runway show featured a romantic surprise proposal for one of her models (IYCMI: she said yes!). Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kassell’s showroom for Tanner Fletcher was staged with gauzy and silky tops, bottoms, and dresses, plus a gown printed with love letters. Meanwhile, Bronx and Banco took staged a glitzy show at the Penthouse, packed with sheer and silky dresses accented with pearls, 3D flowers, and intricate crystals. The Week was complete with shows and presentations from numerous labels, including Evan Hirsch, Honor, and Francesca Miranda.

