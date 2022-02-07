Editor’s Pick: Nana Jacqueline’s Spring Summer ’22 Offering—Starring Stella Maxwell & Kelly Gale!

What: Float like a butterfly, no need to sting, with these new season looks from Nana Jacqueline. For Spring Summer ’22, the AAPI-owned brand had the insect, and all of its symbolism, on the brain. Who do you want to transform into? With these cute sets, mini dresses, separates, and accessories—the possibilities are endless!

Who: You guessed it—Nana and Jacqueline! These two fashion-obsessed Chinese friends started their brand in 2016 in Los Angeles, and expanded to China in 2017. Their dependably on-trend, flattering, and flirty yet sophisticated pieces have won them fans the world over…including Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Law, Shanina Shaik, and Ariana Grande to name just a few.

Why: Stella! Kelly! If they can’t convince you, who can? Time and time again, j’adore the vibe of Nana Jacqueline’s collections, which are something of a hybrid of what a 1950s style icon would wear, plus a healthy dose of 1990s-esque Clueless references, and Gen Z-approved color palettes and silhouettes for good measure. Let’s just say, these two supers embody that moodboard to perfection…

Where: nanajacqueline.com

How much: from $258

All photography by Alexander Saladrigas

