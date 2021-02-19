Daily News: Bella’s Miss Sixty Campaign, Meg Thee Stallion Covers Bazaar, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bella Hadid is Miss Sixty’s 2021 global campaign star

Miss Sixty has a new face! Bella Hadid just signed with the trendy denim brand, and is starring in their 2021 global campaign. Posing in a sleek black car against a city skyline, lensed by Hugo Comte, the superstar model is undeniably fierce. An added plus: Hadid is already a fan of the brand. “I have so many vintage pieces that I have collected over the years and I can’t wait to pair it all with the new!” she said in a caption celebrating the announcement.

Megan Thee Stallion covers Harper’s Bazaar’s March issue

Is it getting hot in here—or is it just us? Nope, it’s actually Megan Thee Stallion, who’s covering the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The rapper is serving major body-ody-ody for her covergirl moment, posing in a Chanel swimsuit, belt, and cape with Bulgari earrings. In the accompanying interview with Lauren Michele Jackson, Megan dishes on the values of working hard, ignoring public scrutiny, and looking towards the future after dropping her debut studio album this year. She also dons Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Valentino for the sultry editorial. It’s the very definition of “hot girl sh*t.”

IT Cosmetics founder will release memoir next week

Makeup fans are in for a treat this week, as Jamie Kern Lima will release her memoir “Believe It: How to Go From Underestimated to Unstoppable” on February 23. After eight years at the helm of IT Cosmetics, which she founded with her husband Paulo, Lima sold her brand to L’Oreal for $1.2 billion in 2016! She began working on the book after leaving the business in 2019. “Believe It” will detail Lima’s journey from waitress to QVC’s breakout star and a beauty industry force, as well as lessons in trust, resilience, and authenticity. We’re already predicting it’ll be a page-turner!

