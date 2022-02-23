Daily News: All Eyes On Glenn Martens, 7 For All Mankind Taps Cara Delevingne, Town & Country’s OGs, Coach Teams Up With HAIM, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Glenn Martens wows with his first DIESEL runway show

Another one for Glenn Martens—you go Glenn Martens! Still buzzing from the commotion he created during the couture season earlier this year, Martens has delivered another sensational collection, this time for DIESEL. As part of the brand’s revamp that began in summer 2021, Martens has been creating collections that not only stay true to DIESEL’s house codes and denim-focused DNA, but also offer something fresh and very modern. As the designer finds his stride within the industry, his own signature style is beginning to take shape, no matter what house he might be designing for. The all-gender offering has four main themes including denim, utility, pop, and artisanal. The use of techniques such as trompe l’oeil, upcycled, distressed, and treated denim, as well as the return of the signature ‘D’ logo and new twists on vintage DIESEL graphics can be seen throughout the collection. A majority of the denim cuts are from DIESEL Library, the brand’s core range of sustainable denim. “The power of DIESEL is that we talk to so many people. We can push sustainability and innovation, and we can push experimentation and concept. It’s pure DIESEL–you need to put it on in two seconds and live your life. For Successful Living!”, says Martens.

Cara Delevingne teams up with 7 For All Mankind

Denim brand 7 For All of Mankind has announced their newest celebrity ambassador: British actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and style icon Cara Delevingne. The partnership seems only natural for the brand since they are female-led and seek to empower strong, entrepreneurial women who use their influence to support important causes. Environmental issues, mental health, and LGBTQ+ rights are all on 7’s to-tackle list, and Delevingne has been an advocate for all of these in the past. The supermodel now fronts the sustainably-minded Spring 2022 offering; a mix of romantic ‘70s staples juxtaposed with a hint of minimalist ‘90s to create a distinctly modern interpretation suited for now. “Denim is a fantastic, enduring style statement and an essential part of how I express my style,” the mod says. “I am excited that 7 For All Mankind is creating more inclusive fits and embracing responsible practices in their designs. 7 is showing us how leading fashion brands can shape a better future.”

Intermix launches Designer Re/Mix

Wishlist alert! Intermix has you sorted with its updated assortment of new and noteworthy brands for the season. The on-trend multi-brand retailer has launched its Designer Re/Mix section for the coming months, which now includes names to know like Paco Rabanne, Altuzarra Runway, Nué Studio, Tove, LaQuan Smith, Mach & Mach, Et Ochs, and Bevza, just to name a few. “At Intermix, we are always looking for unique pieces from new and exciting designers that our clients can’t find anywhere else,” Divya Mathur, chief merchant, explains. “Our Designer Re/Mix brands were especially curated for their fresh feel within the luxury market, entryway price point to high runway, and appeal to our younger customer.” A campaign featuring some inspiring industry leaders is about to drop in the coming weeks to accompany the buzzy edit of trending yet timeless pieces—watch this space!

Town & Country debuts their OG-list

Town & Country has revealed its first-ever O.G. List, and trust us, you do not want to miss it! A toast to 150 of the original muses, influencers, rebels, divas, and visionaries who set the bar high, Town & Country is recognizing the living style and arts figures whose originality has made them into endearing cultural touchstones. The O.G. List is helmed by cover star Rita Moreno, and also includesJess Iredale’s interview with Giorgio Armani and Amy Fine Collins’ heartfelt goodbye to her friend André Leon Talley are just some of the examples of the grandeur that can be found throughout the package. Other honorees include Michael Chow, Dapper Dan, Peter Schlesinger, Cindy Adams, Yoko Ono, Missy Elliot, and Chloe Sevigny—a list that closely resembles a dream dinner party, if you ask us! Whether you need a brief history lesson, or you’re looking out for your favorite OG, make sure to spend ample time flipping through this list!

Coach taps HAIM for their Spring Signature Collection

Haim are having a moment! Today Coach introduces its Signature collection for spring with a campaign featuring Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim, as well as Ma Zhe and Xiao Wen Ju, all photographed by industry giant Juergen Teller. The Signature campaign captures the cast in the cultural hubs of New York and Shanghai as part of Coach’s new method of showcasing their Coach family in their natural environments. Infusing the house’s iconic Signature pattern with their Coach family’s personal styles, the collection presents each member’s original approach to Coach heritage. Signature is seen on denim ready-to-wear pieces and boots as well as Coach icons including the Rogue, Tabby and Field Tote.

