Daily News: Alexander Wang To Make His Runway Return, SJP Has COVID, Dior Is Headed To South Korea, Plus! Is J.Lo Engaged?!

Alexander Wang returns after two-year hiatus, sexual assault allegations

Following sexual assault allegations made against him, designer Alexander Wang is making his runway return—with a runway show and subsequent festivities inked for April 19 in Los Angeles’ Chinatown. Dubbed “Fortune City,” the Pre-Fall and Fall 2022 collections that will be shown were reportedly inspired by Wang’s Chinese-American heritage, the history of Chinatown, and the need to celebrate Asian American communities. The event will be hosted in partnership with Southern Californian organization and historic preservation site Chinatown Corporation. This time around, the designer has also opened up the events to the public. The show will mark the first time the brand has hosted a runway since June 2019. The designer has shied away from the spotlight since widespread allegations saw models Owen Mooney and Gia Garrison, among others, in the plaintiff’s seat. Their attorney subsequently announcing that Wang’s apology has been accepted and all parties are moving forward without further comment.

J.Lo sparks engagement rumors

Either our eyes deceive us or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged. The actress was spotted running an errand in Los Angeles, donning a flowy silk number from Zimmerman and a massive diamond from… well, the cards are reading Mr. Affleck. The couple, who’ve been engaged once before, ended their relationship back in 2004 before rekindling their romance following the starlet’s split from MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez in July 2021. They’re since purchased a $50 million abode together in Bel-Air too. Watch this space…

SJP tests positive for COVID

Less than two weeks after opening night, Plaza Suite’s two main stars, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, have both tested positive for COVID. The official Instagram page of the Broadway show announced that the 57-year-old actress received a positive diagnosis yesterday, days after her husband, 60, caught the virus on Tuesday, forcing the production to cancel its planned Thursday afternoon and evening shows. No updates have been made yet about a return to the stage.

Prada, Theaster Gates announces Design Lab awardees

Announced back in September, the Design Lab is the fashion-forward product of Theaster Gates and Prada executives Miuccia Prada to support, empower, and advance creative people of color. After assembling an inaugural committee—which included the likes of late designer Virgil Abloh, British architect Sir David Adjaye, and film exec Ava DuVernay—the first task was to elect a board of creatives to be the first named beneficiaries. Among those in the finalized group are 14 personalities from fashion, architecture, performing arts, jewelry and accessories, technology, and more: Tolu Coker, Germane Barnes, Maya Bird-Murphy, Brandon Breaux, Norman Teague, Summer Coleman, Salome Asega, Kenturah Davis, Yemi Amu, Kyle Abraham, Damarr Brown, Catherine Sarr, Kendall Reynolds, and Mariam Issoufou. Over the course of three years, the beneficiaries will advance the organizations’ mission and engage in discussions surrounding inclusivity in the industry.

Dior to show women’s Pre-Fall collection in Seoul

Dior is headed to Seoul! Penciled in for April 30, womenswear creative head Maria Grazia Chiuri will present the maison’s Pre-Fall offering on the campus of Seoul’s Ewha University—a private women’s institute in the city. The university’s architecturally-advanced grounds are no random placement, as it advances the house’s motives to connect on community levels, as well as pay homage to its Women@Dior initiative. Also to thank is the existing partnership between the two entities, which was established in 2017 to inspire women and focus efforts on gender equality, in fashion and beyond. In other Dior news! The house is ramping up its events calendar with yet another in-person debut: a mens spring offering to debut in Los Angeles in May. J’adore!

Cheetos enters the fashion realm… again!

Cheetos is making yet another fashion debut—its first being a New York Fashion Week takeover a few years back. The much-enjoyed cheesy snack label has joined retailer Aéropostale to come up with a tasty collection of loungewear. Conceptually out of the blue, the collection could not be a more perfect move for each brand. Evidently designed for cozying up on the couch with your favorite snack, the unisex collection, dubbed Aero x Cheetos, features limited-edition tees, shorts, hoodies, and a hero bucket hat stitched with the Cheetos mascot. The best part? Every piece retails for under $50. Hungry for more?! Get your hands on the collection here.

