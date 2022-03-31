Rachel Zoe Shares Key Fashion Tips & Reveals The Must-Have Accessories In Her Rebag Edit

Need an accessories revamp? You’re in luck! Luxury resale platform Rebag has tapped fashion icon and style authority Rachel Zoe for an edit of allllll her must-have handbags, jewelry, and watches—both affordable and splurge-worthy. Zoe also divulged some insider styling tips, dished on wardrobe essentials, and shared her sartorial wishlist. Spoiler alert: an Hermès Kelly bag may be involved…

The partnership with Zoe marks the resale company’s latest installment of Style Assembly, in which industry tastemakers and professionals share all. Of her failsafe reference points, the mom-of-two told Rebag’s The Vault, “I subconsciously draw everything I do from the ’60s/’70s era—Woodstock, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Studio54, the Warhol Era. It’s the bohemian aspect as well as the effortless glamour of the ’70s that subconsciously inspires everything I do.”

For Zoe, accessorizing is like a science—it’s all about investing in timeless pieces that guarantee versatility. And, even though there is a $20,000 Rolex and a bright red Birkin included in her Rebag roundup, she’s a firm believer that looking glamorous isn’t exclusive to those with a big budget. Instead, it’s about how you accessorize. “It could mean a pair of polished denim with a crisp white shirt and a chic bag. Whatever is in your budget,” she advises. “A very basic t-shirt and jeans can be made more glamorous with a dramatic necklace, pair of heels, a clutch, and a red lip.”

Building a repertoire of luxury accessories can be intimidating. Her advice? To start with the basics and pull from pieces that can take you from day to night, and everywhere in between. Think: a neutral blazer, classic pumps, and a staple t-shirt.

“A midsize handbag with a handle that can be worn on the arm or crossbody, a size that can go from day to night, a classic clutch in a black or metallic that can be matched to almost anything, [and] a good statement pair of earrings or a necklace- something that can add instant drama or style to whatever you’re wearing,” she offers.

In terms of what she’s keeping tabs on for 2022, Zoe is stocking up on WFH-appropriate jewelry, such as statement necklaces and oversized stones. “I think necklaces are here to stay,” she says. “With Zoom and work from home, they can still be very prominent statement pieces that can make all the difference in your outfit. I also think lots of big cocktail rings will continue to trend.”

In the mood for more? Catch the rest of Zoe’s styling tips here, and shop her swoon-worthy accessories edit here.

