Daily Media: VICE Names EIC, Liana Satenstein Is Leaving Vogue, Plus! Moves At Proenza Schouler, Ralph Lauren, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Zing Tsjeng is now editor in chief at VICE and VICE UK.

2. Liana Satenstein, senior fashion writer at Vogue, is leaving the company.

3. Lauren Sherman, chief correspondent at BoF, is leaving the company.

4. Louise Trotter, creative director at Lacoste, is leaving the company.

5. Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO at Stitch Fix, is leaving the company.

6. Amy Hauk, CEO at Victoria’s Secret, is leaving the company.

7. Teddy Wilson is now executive communications lead at Ralph Lauren.

8. Rebecca Green is now public relations manager at Proenza Schouler.

9. Kareem Rashed is now creative communications director at Conti Communications. Lauren Bellamy is now VIP relations director and Virginie Farré is now managing director at the company.

10. KCD has announced multiple global promotions. In New York: Bryn Poulos is now VP, media relations; Andria Arizmendi is now guest experience and media relations director; Bernardo Rossi is now director of design, creative group; Sofi Corti Maderna is now director, digital; Kelly Presperin is now senior producer, creative group; and Claire Kelly and Sarah Smith are both now publicists, media relations. In Paris: Aline Dandrieux is now VP, media relations; Charlotte Waldelof is now senior publicist, media relations; Claire Frémont is now publicist, media relations.

11. Evan Turner is now associate manager, influencer marketing at Communité. Ellie Sachs is now influencer marketing coordinator at the company.

12. Gianna Bazzano is now senior account executive at Battalion PR.

13. Lauren Critelli is now associate manager of comms, Beauty & Style, at Dotdash Meredith.

14. Alexa Sciacqua is now PR manager at Azione.

15. Phoebe Zaslav is now creative producer at SHADOW.

Plus!

16. KCD is now representing Veronica Beard.

17. ICA is now representing Scanlan Theodore.

18. Battalion PR is now representing Pineider, and Victorinox’s watch and travel divisions.

19. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Violette_FR.

20. BPCM is now representing Glossier and Boy Smells.

21. DKC is now representing Hims & Hers.

22. Powers PR is now representing SLT.

23. Studio Beauty is now representing HOURGLASS.

24. Max McCormack Marketing & Communications is now representing Focus Features on the release of INSIDE.

25. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Live Tinted, PROUDLY by Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade, and STRIP Makeup.

26. Chapter 2 is now representing Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records’ cannabis brand, Death Row Cannabis.

27. The Brand Guild is now representing SoFi.

28. Moxie Communications Group is now representing Trove.

29. CMM is now representing FarmRx and Macy’s Advertex Communications.

30. Jenelle Hamilton PR is now representing Sania’s Brow Bar and UZIMA haircare.

31. Coterie Global is now representing LILFOX.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.