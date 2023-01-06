Louise Trotter Exiting Lacoste, What Makes Hailey Bieber Tick, The Latest From Christopher John Rogers, And More

Louise Trotter is exiting Lacoste after four years

British designer Louise Trotter is stepping down from her role as creative director at Lacoste. Formerly creative director at Joseph, Trotter is leaving in order to focus on new opportunities. The almost 90-year-old French leisurewear brand will continue with a collective designing the collections as it reconfigures its approach. Announcing her departure, Lacoste thanked Trotter for bringing consistency to the brand offering since joining the company in 2018. In a statement, Trotter said: “I feel the most honored to have served the legacy of Rene Lacoste, whose sporting values I will carry with me. I am very happy to have joined this unique brand that perfectly combines heritage and avant-gardism.”

Hailey Bieber talks health scare, style, and skincare

For the first episode of 2023, Vogue’s The Run Through podcast called up Hailey Bieber. The supermodel, 26, opened up about everything from the cardinal skincare skin she simply won’t commit, ever (sleeping with makeup on) to her go-to vitamins to stay health and well (time to stock up on oil of oregano and lysine!). Bieber also spoke candidly about the frightening health scare, whereby she experienced a mini stroke in April 2022. “It was something that was completely unexpected. When you’re 25 and young, you believe you’re really healthy. All the doctors kept saying it was a perfect storm because it was a couple of factors that led to me having a small blood clot and the blood clot traveled through the hole in my heart, up to the brain, which is why I had what they called a mini stroke,” she explained. “It was definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through. The bright side was that it led me to find out that I had this hole in my heart and I was able to have a procedure done to close it, so they put a device in my heart that’s in there now forever. Honestly, it’s been an interesting learning process—I had some PTSD that it would happen again…but seven months past the procedure, I feel that with time it’s gotten a lot better. I’m very open to talking about it if could help anyone else. It gets easier and easier with time to talk about it and I’m really grateful that I was able to have amazing doctors to help me heal and get to the bottom of it.” To hear more about her red carpet style approach, asking husband Justin for style advice, and what she’s searching Depop for these days, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Christopher John Rogers unveils his 11th collection

It’s a CJR party and everyone’s invited—but know that the designer is in full control of the agenda. For his 11th collection, titled “It’s My Party and I’ll Cry if I Want to,” the Louisiana-born talent proved that he’s both truly having fun and cementing his status as a deadly serious player in the modern American fashion landscape. While the signatures his celebrity and commercial fan base have come to love were still intact (strawberry waists, unconventional knitwear, and volume, volume, volume), there was a lot to chew on when it came to newness. Most notably, the dialed back—in terms of color, at least—looks that opened the collection in white and cream, such as a handkerchief hem mini dress in cotton twill teamed with balloon trousers and a mesh, cotton, and satin bustier dress that’ll feed into the prevailing obsession for underwear as outerwear (see also: 2023’s answer to Madonna’s unforgettable JPG conical bra corset.) For sure, fun was a driving factor here—and not in an abstract sense as much as there were actual references to 1920s-era clowns and harlequins, ruffled Pierrot collars, and even dresses punctuated with perforations that brought to mind a good old game of corn hole or pitch and putt. Oh, and some models wore actual red noses for sh*ts and giggles too. See the whole look book here.

Zimmermann arrives in Short Hills

Say hello to Zimmermann’s twentieth U.S. store; now sitting pretty in Short Hills, New Jersey. And as if the bishop sleeves, intricate detailing, and regal silhouettes of the Australian brand’s beloved dresses don’t draw you in by themselves, then no doubt the 1,712 sq. ft. store’s interiors, conceptualized by Studio McQualter, will. Between the custom-designed terrazzo floors, mosaic tiles, and the mix of 1970s vintage furniture juxtaposed with modern pieces by Australian and American artists, there’s no shortage of beauty to drink in. Plan your visit now to the store at Shop 238, 1200 Morris Turnpike where you’ll find the Resort ’23 collection there to greet you.

