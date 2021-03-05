Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Alexi McCammond, a political reporter at Axios and former news editor at Bustle, is now editor in chief of Teen Vogue. Illinois-native McCammond, 27, will begin her role on March 24.

2. Gideon Lichfield is now global editorial director of WIRED.

3. Muge Erdirik Dogan is now president of Amazon Fashion.

4. Ruba Abu-Nimah is now executive creative director of Tiffany & Co.

5. Ajay Kavan, CEO at Matchesfashion, is leaving the company.

6. Nicole Allison is now vice president at Murphy O’Brien.

7. Josh O’Connor, The Crown actor, is now a brand ambassador for Bvlgari watches.

8. Terry Long is now director of brand communications at R13.

9. JR Heffner is now public relations coordinator at R13.

10. Ansley Stockton Brown is now senior manager, public relations & brand partnerships at Savage X Fenty.

11. Christian Bell has been promoted to PR manager at Sandrine Charles Consulting.

12. Carolyn Holtzman has been promoted to account manager at SHADOW.

13. Nikki Abraham is now senior account executive in SHADOW’s Beauty Division and Hanna Refvik is now account coordinator in the division.

14. Jacqueline Meluso is now account supervisor at blue sky communications.

15. Julia Kaufman is now junior publicist at Le CollectiveM.

Plus!

16. Scenario is now representing denim brand Lee.

17. Purple New York is now representing fine jewelry house Pasquale Bruni and eco-conscious clothing label Orenda Tribe.

18. Camron is now representing Gucci Décor.

19. Savannah Engel PR is now representing Barrière and Montserrat New York.

20. PR Consulting is now representing Amiri.

21. EWG Management is now representing model and actor Will Peltz.

22. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing clean, vegan candle brand Nomad Noé.

23. Michele Marie PR is now representing BCA by Rebecca Virtue, Socialite, La Vie Style, KOSA, Mingle Mocktails, LEOVICI, Baby Bum Shower, Ellsworth+Ivey, MOMMA, Milton & Goose, Akala, and MAEVE.

24. The Lilac is now representing fashion brands En Saison and Emory Park.

25. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Tombolo.

26. LSZ COMMUNICATIONS is now representing Altaneve Prosecco and Harris Reed candles.

27. YaYa Publicity is now representing fine jewelry designer Politia.

28. Samantha Silverman (Solutions by Sam) is now representing fine jewelry company, r. Chiara.

29. JJBPR is now representing MDSolarSciences.

30. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing CurrentBody.com, the online retailer for beauty devices.

31. The 5th Column is now representing Beverly Hills-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. William Rahal.

32. Six One is now representing ANOVÉ, BelliWelli, BOHO LOCS, and Luxy Hair.

33. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing IPPOLITA.

