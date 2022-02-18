Daily Media: Supreme’s New Creative Director, NOBU Launches A Mag, Dazed Names Fashion Director, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Miguel Enamorado is now accessories director at Harper’s Bazaar. Amanda Alagem is leaving the publication, and will remain on board as a contributing editor.

2. NOBU has teamed up with NOBELMAN Magazine to launch NOBU Magazine for its restaurant and hotel group. Kara Studzinski has been named editor in chief, Doug McLaughlin will be publisher/creative director, Lydia McLaughlin will be managing editor, Edward Cortese will be associate publisher, and Emma Ungaro will be features editor.

Marc Abergel is now global chief digital officer at Sephora.

3. Imruh Asha is now fashion director of Dazed.

4. Tremaine Emory is now creative director at Supreme.

5. Jean Poh is now chief executive officer at CADAR.

6. Tim Waller is now Co-CEO and group brand president of BABOR HQ.

7. Bari Spector is now president at ONE Management.

8. Heather Fisher is now senior vice president at AZIONE PR.

9. Farial Moss is now brand public relations director at Kendra Scott.

10. Taylor Olson Cooney, public relations director at SKECHERS, is leaving the company.

11. Siobhan Murphy, communications lead, consumer at Twitter, is leaving the company.

12. Madison Wool is now senior account executive at SHADOW. Gabrielle Jacobson is now account coordinator, fashion & retail at the company.

13. Sarah Richardson is now director at ABMC’s influencer division. Kate Sherman is now account supervisor, lifestyle at the company.

14. Kayla Riley is now senior account executive, lifestyle at Jenelle Hamilton Inc. Chelsea Yolanda is now account executive, beauty at the company.

15. Darra Gordon is now deputy president and COO at GLAAD.

16. Ingy Hodhod, senior marketing & communications coordinator at Miu Miu, is leaving the company.

17. Madison Fishman is now senior publicist at Le CollectiveM. Tori Delisa is now publicist at the company.

18. Stephanie Castillo is now senior director of PR at Maria Tash.

19. Nicolette Filo is now public relations coordinator at Zegna. Noelle Johnson is now West Coast PR & celebrity coordinator at the company.

Plus!

20. Karla Otto New York is now representing OMEGA.

21. PR Consulting is now representing ANT/DOTE.

22. DLX NYC & DLX Paris is now representing The Elder Statesman and Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project.

23. IHPR is now representing Jamie Haller.

24. The Lede Company is now representing Lisa Says Gah and Clarks.

25. Azhar PR team is now representing Ready Set Jet.

26. ICA is now representing SKATIE, Frasier Sterling, and ADANOLA.

27. Ruff Communications is now representing Press Pause.

28. BLKpr is now representing C’est Bon.

29. House Of is now representing FIND ME NOW and PIPATCHARA.

30. VLIV Communications is now representing moon d’elle.

31. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Dr. Shirley Madhère, holistic plastic surgeon and founder of Jet Set Beauty Rx.

32. MVPR is now representing Nagnata.

33. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Bulls and Apes Project.

34. Bollare is now representing Lorna Jane and BLEACH London.

35. PWC is now representing Henry Jacques Parfums.

36. Inspire The Now is now representing Clio Design’s new men’s grooming brand Mowbie and Deia.

37. CKPR is now representing The Marie Robinson Salon.

38. ASTRSK PR is now representing Clean Origin, elo Health, Yami Buy, and Lean.

39. Michele Marie PR is now representing Astrid & Miyu, Bisoulovely, Face Haus, Crumbles Patisserie, Squeeze De Citron, Lezat, and Londre Bodywear.

40. Magnolia Public Relations is now representing Bird & Bean and SleepOvation Baby.

41. AMD-PR is now representing BABOR Americas.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you'd like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

