The Caribbean Is Calling! Why Malliouhana In Anguilla Is An Absolute Must-visit

Sugar white beaches, cocktails against a sparkling ocean backdrop, spa treatments, and authentic island culture? You had us at hello! Malliouhana, Auberge Resort Collection in Anguilla is the first word in barefoot and relaxed luxury. George Vlachopoulos, the luxury resort’s effervescent general manager, counts the ways.

What’s the Malliouhana vibe in one word?

Glamour.

Why?

Malliouhana has been an indulgent hideaway since 1984 and has been known for putting the island on the map for international jet-setters.

What makes Anguilla an ideal getaway?

From the moment guests enter Malliouhana, a visual connection to the sea is made. Anguilla is one of the most special places in the Caribbean, and Malliouhana sits on a bluff that overlooks pristine white sands and a sparkling blue sea. And it lies between two of the world’s best beaches, Meads Bay and Turtle Cove.

Is there a best time of year to visit? The island has near perfect weather almost year round! Our high season is between December and May, but recently we’ve seen so many more visitors over the summer, too.

What type of experience can a guest expect at Malliouhana?

An elegant tropical setting that evokes relaxed sophistication. We pride ourselves on our guest experience, offering one-of-a-kind itineraries and exceptional service. Every guest becomes part of the Malliouhana family, and our staff ’s warm, welcoming smiles offer a deep sense of elevated luxury and utter tranquility.

You’ve convinced us! What are some other highlights?

Our iconic two-tiered infinity swimming pools, surrounded by private cabanas, yellow ruffled umbrellas, and black-and- white striped canopies. Wellness is also an integral part of our blissful sanctuary, and The Spa at Malliouhana offers luxurious massages, facials, lymphatic drainage therapy, steam rooms, a sauna, daily yoga classes, and, for the more adventurous, boot camp classes!

Give us a perfect day-to-night itinerary.

Begin the day with oceanfront yoga on Malli bluff, followed by a seaside breakfast overlooking the sun-drenched shores of Meads Bay at Celeste restaurant. Pick up your keys to a vintage Moke car, and spend the day exploring the island’s 33 beaches, hidden coves, and stunning landscape. Join us for a breezy lunch at Leon’s and a quick dip in the ocean or pool, then return in the early evening for a handcrafted cocktail at Bar Soleil—just in time to catch the most magnificent sunset.

Wow! What do we need to know about your culinary program?

Celeste is our signature restaurant featuring classic island fare. It’s the ideal spot for breakfast or a beautiful dinner overlooking the ocean, as every table offers prime oceanfront views. Bar Soleil is our cocktail and tapas restaurant, and there’s no better place to watch the sunset while enjoying a handcrafted cocktail with ingredients from our garden. Leon’s on Meads Bay is our toes-in-the-sand beach club. You can find local entertainment while partaking in johnnycake burgers, mahi-mahi bites, and the best rum punches the island has to offer.

What’s your favorite menu item at Celeste?

Grilled local crayfish. There’s nothing more magical than enjoying a glass of crisp rosé, island-fresh seafood delicacies, and conversation with loved ones.

Any inside secrets to share?

One little-known fact about Anguilla’s celebrated culinary scene is that it all started at Malliouhana—home to the island’s first fine-dining venue, helmed by three-star Michelin chef Joseph Rostang. It raised the bar for Caribbean dining and produced many of the top chefs who now have their own places on the island. This year, I’m delighted to bring this legacy full circle with our “Flavors of Malliouhana” series, which will usher in a new era of culinary excellence, while also giving back to the heart of the island.

What should we pack for our trip?

Fashionable resort-wear, lightweight linens, and bright tropical colors. A straw hat, bathing suits, and chic cover-ups that can blend from day to night are essential for pre-dinner cocktails at Bar Soleil after a day spent at Turtle Cove Beach!

