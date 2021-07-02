Daily News: Bottega To Show Spring ’22 In Detroit, Givenchy Pre-Spring, Hamptons Happenings, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bottega Veneta heads to the Midwest

Sayonara NYFW, Bottega Veneta is on the road to Detroit, Michigan instead. In a surprise move, Daniel Lee has opted to host Salon 03—Spring 2022—in the industrial city. The show will be held in front of a live audience on October 21, in adherence to local health and safety guidelines. The brand didn’t extend any clarification about why the famed music-rich city has been chosen as the backdrop—but then again, with no social media channels, it seems that saying less is the new communications approach being taken by the popular luxury brand. Salon 01 and Salon 02 took place in London and Berlin, respectively. Where to next?!

Givenchy goes the artsy route for Matthew M. Williams’ first pre-collection

For his first pre-collection runway show since he took the reins, Matthew M. Williams sought to fuse his American upbringing with what’s inspiring him in his new life in Paris. To do so, he collaborated with the Seattle-born, Mexico-based artist Chito on an offering that kept the two distinct cultures top of mind. Namely: urban staples, jewelry, and hardware-adorned accessories rendered in Chito’s airbrushed graphics. The Givenchy Spring 2022 pre-collection will be available in-store starting November 5—in the meantime, check out some highlights below:

Joey Wölffer and Lindsey Boyd co-host A Summer Soirée & Shopping Event

Chicsters flocked to The Wine Stand at Wölffer Estates this week to discover a curation of Joey Wölffer’s clothing and accessories and Rondel’s new charm-embellished fine jewelry collection. With a portion of sales benefitting The Bridgehampton Child Care Center, the sunset celebration brought together guests including Joanna Hillman and her husband Aram Green, Loeffler Randall’s Jessie Randall and Brian Murphy, Knockout Beauty’s Cayli Cavaco Reck, Farfetch’s Alvina Patel, Alissa Volkman from The Swell, photographer Lindsey Belle, and more.

Erika Bloom opens seasonal Amagansett studio

As of yesterday, movement master Erika Bloom has opened the doors to her new East End pop-up, located in The Amagansett Barn at 11 Indian Wells Highway. Throughout July, Bloom and her certified instructors will hold highly sought-after individual 1:1 sessions to help clients reconnect with their bodies through her signature method of repatterning, stretching, releasing, and strengthening. The studio will also offer healing services including massages and acupuncture. We know where we’ll be getting our Independence Day Weekend wellness fix!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Bloom (@erikabloompilates)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.